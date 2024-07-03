Rex & Lav podcast: Deeper look at Jordan Spieth, his game, injury and prospects
Published July 3, 2024 09:54 AM
Few players spark public interest like Jordan Spieth. But where is his spark? And could this week’s John Deere Classic reignite his game?
In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner take a deep dive into Spieth’s game, his injury and his career outlook.
They also discuss Will Zalatoris’ latest injury setback and the buildup to the FedExCup playoffs and Presidents Cup.
- 0:00: Lav trots out some new technology
- 1:30: Will a return to the Deere spark Jordan Spieth’s game?
- 10:30: Where does Will Zalatoris’ latest injury setback leave him for the remainder of 2024?
- 16:30: Other players currently on the FedExCup signature-series bubble
- 19:00: How the U.S. Presidents Cup team is shaping up with two months to go
- 24:00: Rex and Lav are in the throes of swing changes
- 30:30: Rex soaking up his last few days in the States before a month-long stint overseas