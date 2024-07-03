Rex & Lav podcast: Deeper look at Jordan Spieth, his game, injury and prospects

Few players spark public interest like Jordan Spieth. But where is his spark? And could this week’s John Deere Classic reignite his game?

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner take a deep dive into Spieth’s game, his injury and his career outlook.

They also discuss Will Zalatoris’ latest injury setback and the buildup to the FedExCup playoffs and Presidents Cup.