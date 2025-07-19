Rory McIlroy hits two balls in one shot during wild third round at The Open

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 153rd Open - Day Three_LargeImage_m369165.jpg
Xander Schauffele figures only a ‘blackout’ performance is going to catch Scottie Scheffler at The Open
Syndication: Arizona Republic
WNBA All-Star Basketball Without Borders camp is opportunity for international players to be seen
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
Denny Hamlin reaffirms support for lawsuit vs. NASCAR, saying: ‘All will be exposed’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_roryintv_250719.jpg
McIlroy treating Open support as a ‘celebration’
nbc_golf_roryeagle_250719.jpg
Rory’s 56-footer for eagle sends crowd into frenzy
nbc_golf_roryball_250719.jpg
Rory’s shot from the rough unearths ANOTHER ball?!

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 153rd Open - Day Three_LargeImage_m369165.jpg
Xander Schauffele figures only a ‘blackout’ performance is going to catch Scottie Scheffler at The Open
Syndication: Arizona Republic
WNBA All-Star Basketball Without Borders camp is opportunity for international players to be seen
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
Denny Hamlin reaffirms support for lawsuit vs. NASCAR, saying: ‘All will be exposed’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_roryintv_250719.jpg
McIlroy treating Open support as a ‘celebration’
nbc_golf_roryeagle_250719.jpg
Rory’s 56-footer for eagle sends crowd into frenzy
nbc_golf_roryball_250719.jpg
Rory’s shot from the rough unearths ANOTHER ball?!

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rory McIlroy hits two balls in one shot during wild third round at The Open

  
Published July 19, 2025 01:25 PM
Rory's shot from the rough unearths ANOTHER ball?!
July 19, 2025 12:19 PM
Have you ever seen this before?! Rory McIlroy hits one from the rough, and right after contact, a second ball pops out from directly under his own.

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Rory McIlroy’s third-round charge at The Open hit a bump in bizarre fashion on Saturday when he unwittingly performed a trick shot at the 11th hole.

With one swish of his club, McIlroy not only hit his designated ball out of the rough to the right of the fairway but also dug out another ball that had been buried underneath the turf.

The second ball popped out of the ground, much to McIlroy’s surprise. He picked it up and held it out in front of him, looking confused.

“I have another golf ball,” he said with a smile to those around him.

His shot wound up being a poor one, coming up short of the green, and he couldn’t get up and down for par. The bogey — the first of his round — dropped him to 2 under for the day and 5 under for the tournament at Royal Portrush.

McIlroy, who birdied three of his first four holes, bounced back with a 56-foot eagle at the par-5 13th and a birdie at the par-4 15th. At 8 under, he was five back of leader Scottie Scheffler.