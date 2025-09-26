 Skip navigation
Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Afternoon Four-balls
Donald Trump arrives at Bethpage Black for Ryder Cup four-ball matches
Giancarlo Stanton
AL East race between Yankees and Blue Jays comes down to final weekend of season
Nashville Predators
Predators trying to bounce back after last season’s expensive flop

Top Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_roto_btenfcwestv2_250926.jpg
Race for NFC West crown will be ‘very close’
nbc_dps_mmwgotw_250926.jpg
USC among most must-win games of the weekend

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Afternoon Four-balls
Donald Trump arrives at Bethpage Black for Ryder Cup four-ball matches
Giancarlo Stanton
AL East race between Yankees and Blue Jays comes down to final weekend of season
Nashville Predators
Predators trying to bounce back after last season’s expensive flop

Top Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_roto_btenfcwestv2_250926.jpg
Race for NFC West crown will be ‘very close’
nbc_dps_mmwgotw_250926.jpg
USC among most must-win games of the weekend

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ryder Cup Friday foursomes takeaways: Keegan Bradley’s early gamble backfires

  
Published September 26, 2025 01:00 PM
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – Luke Donald’s European team made history Friday after winning the first three matches of the opening session on foreign soil.

Europe’s early 3-1 lead quieted a sellout crowd of 50,000 fans at Bethpage Black and put the Americans on the defensive as they look to win back the Ryder Cup.

Here are some takeaways from the morning:

• The Europeans are 10-2 in their last three foursomes sessions, dating to the Rome Ryder Cup. Only two of the morning pairings (Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton; Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood) were the same as in 2023.

• U.S. captain Keegan Bradley’s opening gamble didn’t pay off. With Bradley opting to use the electrifying Bryson DeChambeau in foursomes for the first time since 2018, the big basher nearly drove the first green but otherwise didn’t muster much excitement for a crowd desperate for something to cheer about. DeChambeau and Justin Thomas made just three birdies, with Thomas struggling mightily on the greens (-2.36 SG, by far the worst of the morning players), and failed to keep pace with Rahm and Hatton. Rahm is a perfect 5-0 in his foursomes career, forming a formidable duo with his LIV Golf teammate.

• Bradley said his pairings for both Friday sessions were established well in advance of Ryder Cup week, perhaps the reason that he once again sent out Thomas in the afternoon despite his subpar play in the morning. Thomas ranks third on the PGA Tour in birdie average, at 4.46 per round, and will need to get hot in better-ball alongside new partner Cameron Young.

• Matt Fitzpatrick, who was 0-5 on American soil and 1-7 overall in his Ryder Cup career – the worst won-lost percentage of any player – appeared on his way to redeeming himself with a dominant performance on Friday morning. Fitzpatrick gained more than four strokes overall, pairing with Ludvig Aberg for the first time in what became a 5-and-3 victory over world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley, what was thought to be the Americans’ strongest alternate-shot duo.

• The Europeans’ two best players from the morning session (Fitzpatrick and Hatton) were benched for the afternoon.

• No player, on either side, sat both sessions on Friday.

2025 Ryder Cup - Thursday Previews
• As the final group made its way to the 15th tee, at about 11 a.m. local time, Air Force One tore through the sky, signaling the on-site arrival of President Trump. The European captain turned to a pack of media members and said with a smirk, “OK, that was pretty cool.”

• Trump arrived to the first tee before the beginning of the afternoon fourballs session. He was seated behind the bulletproof glass until DeChambeau, in the second group off, emerged from the player tunnel. Trump shook hands with both DeChambeau and Ben Griffin, then chatted with DeChambeau on the way to the first tee before giving him a farewell fist bump. It’s unclear if Trump will make a return appearance later this week. In anticipation for the president’s arrival, the PGA of America had advanced security measures, including a TSA-style screening around the first-tee grandstand.