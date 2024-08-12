 Skip navigation
Wyndham Championship - Final Round
Aaron Rai wins first PGA Tour event as Max Greyserman implodes late at Wyndham Championship
Wyndham Championship - Final Round
Matt Kuchar opts for solo Monday finish at Wyndham, says he was trying to 'set an example'
The Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship - Day Four
Rianne Malixi beats Asterisk Talley again, adds U.S. Women's Am to U.S. Girls' Junior title

Stephen Ames birdies last to defend title at PGA Tour Champions’ Boeing Classic

  
Published August 11, 2024 08:52 PM
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Stephen Ames successfully defended his Boeing Classic title Sunday, birdieing the par-5 18th for a 5-under 67 and one-stroke victory over Ernie Els, Steven Alker and Robert Karlsson

The 60-year-old Ames, a naturalized Canadian from Trinidad and Tobago, won has third PGA Tour Champions title of the season and ninth overall. He won four times on the PGA Tour.

“This stage right now, this is all icing on my cake, so I’m just enjoying this and I’m going to take it as long as it goes,” Ames said.

He finished at 11-under 205 at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

“I’m enjoying the winning, let’s put it that way,” Ames said. “It is fun, no doubt about that. This year I’ve been very consistent, more than I was last year, which was actually one of my goals.”

Els and Alker played alongside Ames, each shooting 68. Els also has three victories this season. Second-round leader Karlsson shot 75 in the final group.

Charlie Wi (75) and Kirk Triplett (71) tied for fifth at 8 under.

Local favorite Fred Couples tied for 18th at 4 under after a 71.