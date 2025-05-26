Summerhays family achieves graduation triple at Arizona State

CARLSBAD, Calif. – For the Summerhays family, greatness has always been a shared journey – on and off the golf course.

Earlier this month, that journey reached a new milestone as three members of the storied golf family graduated together from Arizona State University. At ASU’s commencement, siblings Preston and Grace Summerhays, standout student-athletes on the Sun Devil golf teams and both majoring in communications, celebrated alongside their mother, Barbara Jean, who earned her master’s degree in liberal studies with a focus on religious studies.

For golf fans, the Summerhays name needs no introduction. Bruce Summerhays, the family patriarch and Boyd’s uncle, enjoyed a successful career on the PGA Tour Champions. His son, Boyd Summerhays, Barbara Jean’s husband, is a former PGA Tour pro and now one of the game’s top instructors, coaching players like Tony Finau. He’s also played a vital role in guiding his children’s development from junior golf phenoms to collegiate stars.

Preston, a former U.S. Junior Amateur champion and U.S. Open competitor, is preparing to launch his professional career. Grace, recently named the 2025 Big 12 Women’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year, capped one of the most decorated careers in ASU program history, shining both on the course and in the classroom, a true reflection of her family’s commitment to excellence.

But this time, the spotlight belonged to Barbara Jean.

She has always been the heart of her family, a constant source of strength, encouragement and support. From helping with homework to cheering from the sidelines, Barbara Jean poured herself into her children’s growth and success. Over the years, as she supported her kids through their learning journeys, something unexpected happened: she rediscovered her own love for learning. It had been 18 years since she earned her first degree. After raising her children, juggling travel schedules, managing the household, and supporting their athletic dreams, the idea of returning to school kept tugging at her.

“You’re never too old to go back and chase a dream,” she said.

Inspired by the same drive she had nurtured in her children, Barbara Jean made the bold decision to return to the classroom. It wasn’t easy – balancing coursework with family life never is – but this time, she was fueled by the support of the very people she had always championed.

“To see them (her kids and my husband) cheer me on was really cool,” she said.

Despite their different schedules, Barbara Jean always found time to check in on her kids. “I would occasionally stop by after my classes,” she said. Preston, who lived with teammates Josele Ballester and Connor Williams, remembers her popping in just to say hello.

Preston, who started at ASU a semester before Grace, initially found it tough being away from home. “Even though I was close to home, it was actually a little bit hard, just being with my family all the time and then being away,” he said. “So having Grace join a semester later and seeing her at The Bird every day, getting to practice with her, it made my college experience a lot better.”

Adding Mom to the list of classmates was even greater.

The family’s shared graduation was more than a milestone – it was a full-circle moment. Grace, Preston, and their youngest sibling, Cameron, looked on at their mother with pride. Boyd, Barbara Jean’s high school sweetheart, was just as proud.

“We met in high school, and obviously she’s beautiful, but one of the things that really attracted me to her was that she was a great student; I loved that. She wasn’t just beautiful; she was smart, too,” Boyd said.

The two often helped each other with homework back in high school, building a partnership grounded in both love and learning.

“Even though I coach our kids, they can’t function without Mom,” Boyd added.

Barbara Jean has been there every step of the way, encouraging her children academically as much as athletically, teaching, supporting, and pushing them to take their education seriously.

This time, the woman who had long been the family’s foundation became its inspiration. Watching his two oldest children graduate alongside their mother was a moment Boyd will never forget.

“It’s an incredible accomplishment for all three of them, and I couldn’t be prouder.”

With family at the heart of everything, Grace reflected on what it all meant: “It’s been special. It’s weird that we’re already here [at the NCAA Championships], but being able to graduate with them has been such a cool experience. I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else.”

Grace and Preston teed it up one final time for ASU at the NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships at Omni La Costa in Carlsbad, California, closing their collegiate chapters with pride and purpose.

And the story is far from over.

With Preston’s professional debut on the horizon, the Summerhays family continues to redefine legacy, one swing, and one degree, at a time.