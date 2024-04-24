Teams, individuals revealed for NCAA DI women’s golf regionals

Teams and individuals were announced Wednesday for the NCAA Division I women’s golf regionals.

Regional play will take place May 6-8 at six sites, each with 12 teams and six individuals (whose teams are not competing). The top five teams from each site, as well as the low individual not on an advancing team, will qualify for the national championships, May 17-22 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California. Golf Channel will showcase coverage of the championships, beginning May 20.

Here are the teams and individual players comprising each regional site (conference automatic qualifiers are in parentheses):

CLE ELUM REGIONAL

Tumble Creek Club, Cle Elum, Washington

1. Stanford (Pac-12 Conference)

2. Duke

3. Arizona State

4. Virginia

5. San Jose State (Mountain West Conference)

6. Washington

7. Alabama

8. Virginia Tech

9. Kansas

10. Long Beach State (Big West Conference)

11. Sacramento State (Big Sky Conference)

12. Seattle University (Western Athletic Conference)

Individuals:

1. Emma Bunch, New Mexico State (Conference USA)

2. Rianna Mission, San Francisco

3. Kelli Ann Strand, Nebraska

4. Morgan Miller, Colorado

5. Sabrina Iqbal, Colorado

6. Madelyn Gamble, Washington State

AUBURN REGIONAL

Auburn University Club, Auburn, Alabama

1. South Carolina

2. Auburn

3. Oregon

4. Georgia

5. North Carolina

6. Michigan

7. Houston

8. Tulsa

9. Miami (Florida)

10. Kennesaw State (Atlantic Sun Conference)

11. East Tennessee (Southern Conference)

12. University at Albany (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)

Individuals:

1. Anna Morgan, Furman (Southern Conference)

2. Isabella McCauley, Minnesota

3. Gabi Nicastro, Samford

4. Audrey Ryu, Furman

5. Lauren Thompson, Lipscomb (Atlantic Sun Conference)

6. Viktoria Hund, College of Charleston

BERMUDA RUN REGIONAL

Bermuda Run Country Club (East), Bermuda Run, N.C.

1. Wake Forest (Atlantic Coast Conference)

2. Texas (Big 12 Conference)

3. Ole Miss

4. Mississippi State (Southeastern Conference)

5. UCF

6. South Florida

7. Tennessee

8. Oregon State

9. North Texas

10. Delaware (Coastal Athletic Association)

11. Charleston Southern (Big South Conference)

12. Navy (Patriot League)

Individuals:

1. Lauren Olivares, NC State

2. Louise Reau, Georgia Southern

3. Christin Eisenbeiss, North Florida

4. Kendall Turner, James Madison

5. Isabel Amezacuna, NC State

6. Maria Beltran, Fairfield (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)

LAS VEGAS REGIONAL

Spanish Trail Country Club, Las Vegas

1. UCLA

2. Arkansas

3. Arizona

4. Florida State

5. California

6. Purdue

7. Baylor

8. Oklahoma

9. Colorado State

10. Kent State (Mid-American Conference)

11. Xavier (Big East Conference)

12. Dartmouth (The Ivy League)

Individuals:

1. Toa Yokoyama, UNLV

2. Lauren Lehigh, New Mexico

3. Lauren Zaretsky, Texas Tech

4. Myah McDonald, New Mexico

5. Yanjun Liu, Princeton (The Ivy League)

6. Lizzie Neal, Northern Arizona (Big Sky Conference)

BRYAN REGIONAL

Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas

1. LSU

2. Texas A&M

3. Clemson

4. Vanderbilt

5. SMU (American Athletic Conference)

6. Ohio State

7. Maryland

8. Iowa State

9. Texas State (Sun Belt Conference)

10. Sam Houston (Conference USA)

11. Sacred Heart (Northeast Conference)

12. Little Rock (Ohio Valley Conference)

Individuals:

1. Carla Bernat, Kansas State

2. Camryn Carreon, UTSA

3. Lois La, TCU

4. Sofia Sa, TCU

5. Daniela Abonce, UTSA (American Athletic Conference)

6. Ryann Honea, Abilene Christian (Western Athletic Conference)

EAST LANSING REGIONAL

Forest Akers Golf Course, East Lansing, Michigan

1. Southern California

2. Northwestern

3. Florida

4. Pepperdine

5. Michigan State

6. Kentucky

7. Denver (The Summit League)

8. Oklahoma State

9. Indiana (Big Ten Conference)

10. Augusta (Southland Conference)

11. Illinois State (Missouri Valley Conference)

12. Oakland (Horizon League)

Individuals:

1. Isabel Sy, Illinois

2. Catie Craig, Western Kentucky

3. Lauren Beaudreau, Notre Dame

4. Carmen Griffiths, Louisville

5. Hana Ryskova, Louisville

6. Kate Petrova, Evansville (Missouri Valley Conference)