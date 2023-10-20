Tee times, groupings for Round 3 of the Zozo Championship
The third round of the Zozo Championship begins Friday night in the U.S. Beau Hossler leads the way at Narashino Country Club in Japan, 13 hours ahead of EST.
Here’s a look at tee times with Golf Channel and Peacock coverage beginning at 11 p.m. EST (click here to watch):
|TEE TIMES (EST); NO. 1
|PLAYER
|SCORE
|7:30 p.m.
|Aaron Baddeley
|142
|Mackenzie Hughes
|142
|Lee Hodges
|142
|7:41 p.m.
|Davis Riley
|142
|Min Woo Lee
|142
|David Lingmerth
|142
|7:52 p.m.
|Kurt Kitayama
|141
|Hayden Buckley
|142
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|142
|8:03 p.m.
|Nick Taylor
|141
|Andrew Novak
|141
|Brandon Wu
|141
|8:14 p.m.
|Keith Mitchell
|140
|S.H. Kim
|140
|Justin Lower
|140
|8:25 p.m.
|Akshay Bhatia
|140
|Taylor Moore
|140
|Nate Lashley
|140
|8:36 p.m.
|Kensei Hirata
|140
|Ryo Hisatsune
|140
|Sahith Theegala
|140
|8:47 p.m.
|Zac Blair
|138
|Callum Tarren
|139
|Joel Dahmen
|139
|8:58 p.m.
|Ryo Ishikawa
|137
|Collin Morikawa
|137
|Sungjae Im
|138
|9:09 p.m.
|Keegan Bradley
|137
|Robby Shelton
|137
|Mikumu Horikawa
|137
|9:20 p.m.
|Eric Cole
|136
|J.J. Spaun
|137
|Cam Davis
|137
|9:31 p.m.
|Emiliano Grillo
|136
|Yuki Inamori
|136
|Xander Schauffele
|136
|9:42 p.m.
|Beau Hossler
|133
|Justin Suh
|134
|Satoshi Kodaira
|135
|Tee Times (EST); No. 10
|PLAYER
|SCORE
|7:30 p.m.
|Will Gordon
|142
|Matt NeSmith
|142
|Ben Griffin
|143
|7:41 p.m.
|Young-han Song
|143
|Vincent Norrman
|143
|Dylan Wu
|143
|7:52 p.m.
|David Lipsky
|143
|Taylor Montgomery
|143
|Harry Hall
|143
|8:03 p.m.
|Cameron Champ
|143
|Adam Scott
|143
|Takumi Kanaya
|143
|8:14 p.m.
|Aaron Rai
|143
|Kevin Yu
|143
|Tyson Alexander
|144
|8:25 p.m.
|Tom Hoge
|144
|Nick Hardy
|144
|Sam Ryder
|144
|8:36 p.m.
|Rickie Fowler
|144
|Ryutaro Nagano
|144
|K.H. Lee
|144
|8:47 p.m.
|Michael Kim
|145
|Hideki Matsuyama
|145
|Thomas Detry
|146
|8:58 p.m.
|Taiga Semikawa
|146
|Matt Wallace
|146
|Adam Schenk
|146
|9:09 p.m.
|Mark Hubbard
|146
|Trevor Werbylo
|146
|Alex Noren
|147
|9:20 p.m.
|Shugo Imahira
|147
|Kaito Onishi
|147
|Austin Eckroat
|147
|9:31 p.m.
|Keita Nakajima
|148
|Adam Svensson
|148
|Aguri Iwasaki
|148
|9:42 p.m.
|Sam Stevens
|148
|Ben Taylor
|157