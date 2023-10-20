 Skip navigation
Tee times, groupings for Round 3 of the Zozo Championship

  
Published October 20, 2023 08:06 AM

The third round of the Zozo Championship begins Friday night in the U.S. Beau Hossler leads the way at Narashino Country Club in Japan, 13 hours ahead of EST.

Here’s a look at tee times with Golf Channel and Peacock coverage beginning at 11 p.m. EST (click here to watch):

TEE TIMES (EST); NO. 1PLAYERSCORE
7:30 p.m.Aaron Baddeley142
Mackenzie Hughes142
Lee Hodges142
7:41 p.m.Davis Riley142
Min Woo Lee142
David Lingmerth142
7:52 p.m.Kurt Kitayama141
Hayden Buckley142
Nicolai Hojgaard142
8:03 p.m.Nick Taylor141
Andrew Novak141
Brandon Wu141
8:14 p.m.Keith Mitchell140
S.H. Kim140
Justin Lower140
8:25 p.m.Akshay Bhatia140
Taylor Moore140
Nate Lashley140
8:36 p.m.Kensei Hirata140
Ryo Hisatsune140
Sahith Theegala140
8:47 p.m.Zac Blair138
Callum Tarren139
Joel Dahmen139
8:58 p.m.Ryo Ishikawa137
Collin Morikawa137
Sungjae Im138
9:09 p.m.Keegan Bradley137
Robby Shelton137
Mikumu Horikawa137
9:20 p.m.Eric Cole136
J.J. Spaun137
Cam Davis137
9:31 p.m.Emiliano Grillo136
Yuki Inamori136
Xander Schauffele136
9:42 p.m.Beau Hossler133
Justin Suh134
Satoshi Kodaira135
Tee Times (EST); No. 10PLAYERSCORE
7:30 p.m.Will Gordon142
Matt NeSmith142
Ben Griffin143
7:41 p.m.Young-han Song143
Vincent Norrman143
Dylan Wu143
7:52 p.m.David Lipsky143
Taylor Montgomery143
Harry Hall143
8:03 p.m.Cameron Champ143
Adam Scott143
Takumi Kanaya143
8:14 p.m.Aaron Rai143
Kevin Yu143
Tyson Alexander144
8:25 p.m.Tom Hoge144
Nick Hardy144
Sam Ryder144
8:36 p.m.Rickie Fowler144
Ryutaro Nagano144
K.H. Lee144
8:47 p.m.Michael Kim145
Hideki Matsuyama145
Thomas Detry146
8:58 p.m.Taiga Semikawa146
Matt Wallace146
Adam Schenk146
9:09 p.m.Mark Hubbard146
Trevor Werbylo146
Alex Noren147
9:20 p.m.Shugo Imahira147
Kaito Onishi147
Austin Eckroat147
9:31 p.m.Keita Nakajima148
Adam Svensson148
Aguri Iwasaki148
9:42 p.m.Sam Stevens148
Ben Taylor157