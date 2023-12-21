2023 PGA Tour in review: The toughest – and the easiest – par-3s

Who doesn’t love a good par-3?

Here are lists of the top 10 toughest and top 10 easiest par-3s on the PGA Tour during the 2022-23 season:

TOP 10 TOUGHEST PAR-3s

1. Muirfield Village Golf Club, No. 16, 220 yards (+0.364)

2. Los Angeles Country Club (North), No. 7, 284 yards (+0.346)

3. Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead), No. 13, 200 yards (+0.317)

4. Los Angeles Country Club (North), No. 11, 290 yards (+0.310)

5. Vidanta Vallarta, No. 17, 226 yards (+0.304)

6. Los Angeles Country Club (North), No. 4, 228 yards (+0.262)

7. Torrey Pines (North), No. 3, 241 yards (+0.256)

8. Port Royal Golf Course, No. 16, 235 yards (+0.254)

9. La Quinta Country Club, No. 15, 206 yards (+0.250)

9. PGA West (Nicklaus Tournament), No. 8, 172 yards (+0.250)

TOP 10 EASIEST PAR-3s

1. El Camaleon Golf Club, No. 4, 116 yards (-0.251)

2. Sea Island Resort (Plantation), No. 7, 156 yards (-0.217)

3. Sea Island Resort (Plantation), No. 16, 158 yards (-0.214)

4. Port Royal Golf Course, No. 3, 148 yards (-0.200)

5. PGA West (Stadium), No. 4, 170 yards (-0.196)

6. Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore), No. 3, 155 yards (-0.189)

7. El Camaleon Golf Club, No. 8, 151 yards (-0.181)

8. Los Angeles Country Club (North), No. 15, 124 yards (-0.176)

9. Olympia Fields Country Club (North), No. 13, 168 yards (-0.173)

10. El Cardonal at Diamante, No. 11, 189 yards (-0.168)