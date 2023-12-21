 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

jamescooklove.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 16 of 2023 season
AUTO: AUG 11 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200
William Sawalich expands schedule in return to Tricon Garage
Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals
RotoPat’s Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_csu_ravens49ers_231221.jpg
Week 16 preview: Ravens vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_raiderschiefs_231221.jpg
Week 16 preview: Raiders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_cowboysdolphins_231221.jpg
Week 16 preview: Cowboys vs. Dolphins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

jamescooklove.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 16 of 2023 season
AUTO: AUG 11 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200
William Sawalich expands schedule in return to Tricon Garage
Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals
RotoPat’s Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_csu_ravens49ers_231221.jpg
Week 16 preview: Ravens vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_raiderschiefs_231221.jpg
Week 16 preview: Raiders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_cowboysdolphins_231221.jpg
Week 16 preview: Cowboys vs. Dolphins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2023 PGA Tour in review: The toughest – and the easiest – par-3s

  
Published December 21, 2023 09:16 AM

Who doesn’t love a good par-3?

Here are lists of the top 10 toughest and top 10 easiest par-3s on the PGA Tour during the 2022-23 season:

TOP 10 TOUGHEST PAR-3s
1. Muirfield Village Golf Club, No. 16, 220 yards (+0.364)
2. Los Angeles Country Club (North), No. 7, 284 yards (+0.346)
3. Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead), No. 13, 200 yards (+0.317)
4. Los Angeles Country Club (North), No. 11, 290 yards (+0.310)
5. Vidanta Vallarta, No. 17, 226 yards (+0.304)
6. Los Angeles Country Club (North), No. 4, 228 yards (+0.262)
7. Torrey Pines (North), No. 3, 241 yards (+0.256)
8. Port Royal Golf Course, No. 16, 235 yards (+0.254)
9. La Quinta Country Club, No. 15, 206 yards (+0.250)
9. PGA West (Nicklaus Tournament), No. 8, 172 yards (+0.250)

TOP 10 EASIEST PAR-3s
1. El Camaleon Golf Club, No. 4, 116 yards (-0.251)
2. Sea Island Resort (Plantation), No. 7, 156 yards (-0.217)
3. Sea Island Resort (Plantation), No. 16, 158 yards (-0.214)
4. Port Royal Golf Course, No. 3, 148 yards (-0.200)
5. PGA West (Stadium), No. 4, 170 yards (-0.196)
6. Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore), No. 3, 155 yards (-0.189)
7. El Camaleon Golf Club, No. 8, 151 yards (-0.181)
8. Los Angeles Country Club (North), No. 15, 124 yards (-0.176)
9. Olympia Fields Country Club (North), No. 13, 168 yards (-0.173)
10. El Cardonal at Diamante, No. 11, 189 yards (-0.168)