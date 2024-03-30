Tiger reportedly at Augusta National for weekend scouting trip

Tiger Woods is reportedly at Augusta National in advance of the Masters Tournament.

Woods, who has not publicly stated his intentions regarding the year’s first major but is listed on the tournament’s field list, took the scouting trip with Justin Thomas with the pair also expected to tee it up with Chairman Fred Ridley, according to Sports Illustrated’s Bob Harig.

The news of the trip was first reported by Woods’ tracker account on twitter, @TWLegion.

It’s unknown how long Woods will be in Augusta, Georgia, and how many holes he will play.

Woods hasn’t competed since withdrawing during his second round of the Genesis Invitational with what later was determined to be the flu. He skipped The Players, a tournament that many thought he’d play.

He was in the Bahamas last week for a PGA Tour policy board meeting that included PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who was reported to have played golf with Woods in advance of the meeting.

Should Woods indeed play the Masters in two weeks, it will mark his fourth appearance in five years since his 2019 victory. He withdrew from last year’s tournament prior to the resumption of his third round and later underwent a subtalar fusion surgery on his right ankle, which kept him out of action until the Hero World Challenge late last year.