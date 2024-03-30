Tiger reportedly at Augusta National for weekend scouting trip

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minnesota Twins v Kansas City Royals
Twins place INF Royce Lewis on IL with ‘severe quad strain,’ call up prospect Austin Martin to help
LIV Golf Invitational - Hong Kong - Day Three
Rahm takes to social media to announce big news
SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Jett Lawrence jumps.jpg
LIVE Monster Energy Supercross Round 12 coverage from St Louis: Jett Lawrence qualifies fastest
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlwol_konsagoal_v4_240330.jpg
Konsa’s chip gives Aston Villa 2-0 lead v. Wolves
nbc_golf_hannholeout_240330.jpg
Hahn holes out for Eagle on No. 16 at Houston Open
nbc_pl_shufulehlv2_240330.jpg
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Fulham MWK 30

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minnesota Twins v Kansas City Royals
Twins place INF Royce Lewis on IL with ‘severe quad strain,’ call up prospect Austin Martin to help
LIV Golf Invitational - Hong Kong - Day Three
Rahm takes to social media to announce big news
SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Jett Lawrence jumps.jpg
LIVE Monster Energy Supercross Round 12 coverage from St Louis: Jett Lawrence qualifies fastest
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlwol_konsagoal_v4_240330.jpg
Konsa’s chip gives Aston Villa 2-0 lead v. Wolves
nbc_golf_hannholeout_240330.jpg
Hahn holes out for Eagle on No. 16 at Houston Open
nbc_pl_shufulehlv2_240330.jpg
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Fulham MWK 30

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tiger reportedly at Augusta National for weekend scouting trip

  
Published March 30, 2024 03:26 PM

Tiger Woods is reportedly at Augusta National in advance of the Masters Tournament.

Woods, who has not publicly stated his intentions regarding the year’s first major but is listed on the tournament’s field list, took the scouting trip with Justin Thomas with the pair also expected to tee it up with Chairman Fred Ridley, according to Sports Illustrated’s Bob Harig.

The news of the trip was first reported by Woods’ tracker account on twitter, @TWLegion.

It’s unknown how long Woods will be in Augusta, Georgia, and how many holes he will play.

Woods hasn’t competed since withdrawing during his second round of the Genesis Invitational with what later was determined to be the flu. He skipped The Players, a tournament that many thought he’d play.

He was in the Bahamas last week for a PGA Tour policy board meeting that included PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who was reported to have played golf with Woods in advance of the meeting.

Should Woods indeed play the Masters in two weeks, it will mark his fourth appearance in five years since his 2019 victory. He withdrew from last year’s tournament prior to the resumption of his third round and later underwent a subtalar fusion surgery on his right ankle, which kept him out of action until the Hero World Challenge late last year.