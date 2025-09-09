Tiger Woods hitting balls again at charity event in New York City

Tiger Woods is hitting balls again.

After stopping in Philadelphia on Monday morning to celebrate the opening of his second TGR Learning Lab, Woods flew to New York City for the Nexus Cup, a charity event that benefits his foundation. It was there, at Liberty National, where Woods, who underwent surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles in March, was videoed hitting wedge shots next to Will Zalatoris, another player recovering from surgery, a second to his back in May.

Woods, 49, has not played a tournament since the 2024 Open. He did, however, compete in the opening season of TGL at the start of this year following a September 2024 back procedure to repair a nerve impingement.

🚨🐅⛳️ #BREAKING — Tiger Woods is on the range at Liberty National - hitting first public swings since surgery in March. The comeback begins. @TGRLiveEvents pic.twitter.com/Wp3yCVeKGH — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) September 9, 2025

There is no official timetable for Woods’ return to competition. He hasn’t spoken with media since his last TGL match, about a week before his surgery.

“This is the third time I’ve touched a club since my mom passed, so I haven’t really gotten into it,” Woods said on March 4. “My heart is not really into practicing right now. I’ve had so many other things to do with the Tour and trying to do other things. Once I start probably feeling a little bit better and start getting into it, I’ll start looking at the schedule.”

