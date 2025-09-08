Top-ranked girls junior Asterisk Talley commits to No. 1 Stanford

On the heels of perhaps the greatest recruiting class in NCAA women’s golf history two classes ago, Stanford just landed a verbal commitment from the national’s top-ranked junior.

Asterisk Talley, a Class of 2027 recruit from Chowchilla, California, announced her commitment to the No. 1 Cardinal on Monday.

“This has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember,” Talley wrote on Instagram.

Talley recently won the Girls Junior PGA and has runner-up finishes in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Girls’ Junior in the past year. She is currently ranked No. 12 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Stanford begins this fall as the unanimous NCAA title favorite thanks to a starting five that boasts an average WAGR rank of 7.2. That five includes Andrea Revuelta and Meja Ortengren, top-10 amateurs who were part of that 2025 class that also included Junior Ryder Cuppers Nora Sundberg and Leigh Chien.

