 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
NFL Week 1 Stock Up, Stock Down: Keon Coleman, Emeka Egbuka performances were not flukes
NFL: SEP 07 Dolphins at Colts
Sunday Aftermath: Dolphins’ crash out, Boutte’s breakout, Etienne’s triumph and more
Aroldis Chapman
Precision and power: Boston’s Aroldis Chapman still dominating at 37

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tfrcmjpoulter_250908.jpg
Jordan, Poulter’s mind games at 2012 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrchowell_250908.jpg
Howell’s memorable trip to the bar in 2004
nbc_bte_giantscowboys_250908.jpg
‘Electric’ Cowboys defense can keep Giants at bay

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
NFL Week 1 Stock Up, Stock Down: Keon Coleman, Emeka Egbuka performances were not flukes
NFL: SEP 07 Dolphins at Colts
Sunday Aftermath: Dolphins’ crash out, Boutte’s breakout, Etienne’s triumph and more
Aroldis Chapman
Precision and power: Boston’s Aroldis Chapman still dominating at 37

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tfrcmjpoulter_250908.jpg
Jordan, Poulter’s mind games at 2012 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrchowell_250908.jpg
Howell’s memorable trip to the bar in 2004
nbc_bte_giantscowboys_250908.jpg
‘Electric’ Cowboys defense can keep Giants at bay

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Top-ranked girls junior Asterisk Talley commits to No. 1 Stanford

  
Published September 8, 2025 01:50 PM

On the heels of perhaps the greatest recruiting class in NCAA women’s golf history two classes ago, Stanford just landed a verbal commitment from the national’s top-ranked junior.

Asterisk Talley, a Class of 2027 recruit from Chowchilla, California, announced her commitment to the No. 1 Cardinal on Monday.

“This has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember,” Talley wrote on Instagram.

Talley recently won the Girls Junior PGA and has runner-up finishes in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Girls’ Junior in the past year. She is currently ranked No. 12 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Stanford begins this fall as the unanimous NCAA title favorite thanks to a starting five that boasts an average WAGR rank of 7.2. That five includes Andrea Revuelta and Meja Ortengren, top-10 amateurs who were part of that 2025 class that also included Junior Ryder Cuppers Nora Sundberg and Leigh Chien.