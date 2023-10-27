 Skip navigation
Two Korn Ferry Tour players suspended for betting on PGA Tour events

  
Published October 27, 2023 02:25 PM
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation - Final Round

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: Vince India of the United States hits a tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Korn Ferry Tour members Vince India and Jake Staiano have been suspended for violating the PGA Tour’s Integrity Program, the Tour announced on Friday.

In a statement sent on X, formerly Twitter, the Tour said: “Both players placed bets on PGA Tour competitions, however, neither player bet on tournaments in which he was a participant.”

India has been suspended from PGA Tour-sanctioned competition for six months and it began on Sept. 18, the Tour stated. It added that Staiano has been suspended for three months, and it began on Sept. 11.

The Tour said it will have no further comment on the suspensions.

India, 34, played in 22 Korn Ferry Tour events this past season and finished 129th on the points list with no top-20 results.

Staiano, 26, played in eight KFT tournaments in ’23 and was 169th in points.

Neither player will be able to compete in the final stage of PGA Tour Q-School, which will be contested Dec. 14-17. Though Staiano’s suspension will be up on Dec. 10, he will not be able to compete in any of the earlier stages in order to qualify.