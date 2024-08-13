 Skip navigation
nbc_pl_liverpoolfuture_240519.jpg
Liverpool Betting Preview
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400
NASCAR Cup playoff race tightens heading into final three regular season races
lko4lxsiomcmTN59uIEeDNoqIvagVsoiqkP6HJH2kUI_nbc_yahoo_volpe_230327.jpg
Yankees vs. White Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 13

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240813.jpg
Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_watson_240813.jpg
When will Watson play with confidence again?
nbc_pft_penixjr_240813.jpg
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville to host 2028 Solheim Cup

  
Published August 13, 2024 11:20 AM
'Inconsistencies' continue for Korda at Olympics
August 12, 2024 12:50 PM
The Golf Central crew discusses why Nelly Korda has struggled to maintain the brilliance she saw earlier in the year, and also break down what Lexi Thompson's retirement could mean for the LPGA Tour.

Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, will host the 2028 Solheim Cup, it was announced on Tuesday.

The course hosted the men’s PGA Championship in May (won by Xander Schauffele) and has held three other PGA Championships (1996, 2000 and 2014) as well as the 2008 Ryder Cup.

“Showcasing our extraordinary athletes at venues that have hosted the world’s largest and most prestigious golf tournaments and that are recognizable to fans around the world will continue to elevate the LPGA Tour and the Solheim Cup,” LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said in a statement.

The most recent major event at Valhalla was not without controversy and tragedy. John Mills, a security officer working the PGA Championship, was killed when struck by a shuttle bus early Friday morning of the tournament.

In the aftermath, but not directly related to the tragedy, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was arrested and charged with not following an officer’s command as he tried to drive through the clubhouse entrance. Charges were dropped weeks later.

This year’s Solheim Cup will be contested at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, Sept. 13-15. The biennial event will be held in the Netherlands in 2026.

The 2028 playing will be the 21st edition of the tournament that pits a team of 12 U.S. players against a team of 12 European players. Europe has won or retained the cut each of the last three events.