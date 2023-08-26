 Skip navigation
Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Saturday_ August 26_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m91358.jpg
Rain forces revised IndyCar practice, qualifying schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway
oly_atm4x100_worlds_final_230826_1920x1080.jpg
U.S. sweeps 4x100m relays, adds shot put gold from Chase Ealey at track and field worlds
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Wallace, Valimaki tied entering final round at Czech Masters

  
Published August 26, 2023 07:06 PM
wallace_1920_czechmasters23_d3_ISO.jpg

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czechia — Finland’s Sami Välimäki and England’s Matt Wallace shot 5-under 67s to share a one-stroke lead over another Ryder Cup hopeful, Nicolai Hojgaard, after the third round of the Czech Masters on Saturday.

Välimäki and Wallace each carded six birdies and one bogey to move to 16 under overall at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague.

Wallace was happy.

“Three holes there in the middle that could have really derailed me in the past,” Wallace said. “I’d like to say a future Matt can deal with those sorts of things quite well. I’m dealing with them pretty good now.”

Hojgaard shot a 3-under 69.

“I felt like I grinded well out there,” the Dane said. “I just didn’t really get much out of it.”

The European tour event has a lot at stake for the trio with Europe captain Luke Donald announcing his six Ryder Cup picks on Sept. 4.

Europe faces the U.S. at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome from Sept. 25.

There is one more event — the European Masters in Switzerland next week — counting toward qualifying for the Ryder Cup.