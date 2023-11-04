 Skip navigation
Watch: Matt Kuchar, leading by 6, makes quadruple bogey at El Cardonal

  
Published November 4, 2023 07:37 PM
World Wide Technology Championship - Round Three

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 04: Matt Kuchar of the United States chips onto the 15th green during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 04, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Matt Kuchar, seeking his first PGA Tour win since the 2019 Sony Open, turned in 7-under 29 and added three more back-nine birdies on Saturday at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Through 14 holes in the third round, Kuchar led the field by a whopping six strokes.

And then disaster struck. Playing the par-4 15th, Kuchar pulled his tee shot into the native area. Unable to find his ball, he reteed and when he eventually made his way around the green, it took three tries for him to get the ball to settle on the putting surface.

Kuchar eventually made a quadruple-bogey 8 to see his lead shrink to two shots. He also bogeyed the 16th hole and finished par-par to shoot 67. He shares the 54-hole lead at El Cardonal with Camilo Villegas (69).