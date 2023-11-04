Watch: Matt Kuchar, leading by 6, makes quadruple bogey at El Cardonal

Matt Kuchar, seeking his first PGA Tour win since the 2019 Sony Open, turned in 7-under 29 and added three more back-nine birdies on Saturday at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Through 14 holes in the third round, Kuchar led the field by a whopping six strokes.

And then disaster struck. Playing the par-4 15th, Kuchar pulled his tee shot into the native area. Unable to find his ball, he reteed and when he eventually made his way around the green, it took three tries for him to get the ball to settle on the putting surface.

Matt Kuchar makes a quadruple bogey on 15.



Kuchar eventually made a quadruple-bogey 8 to see his lead shrink to two shots. He also bogeyed the 16th hole and finished par-par to shoot 67. He shares the 54-hole lead at El Cardonal with Camilo Villegas (69).