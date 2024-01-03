 Skip navigation
When and where the men’s golf majors will be played in 2024

  
Published January 3, 2024 10:56 AM

The 2024 men’s golf major season will begin, per usual, in Augusta, Georgia. Here’s a look at when and where the Big 4 (in bold) will be contested this year, as well as a few other high profile events in the men’s professional game:

DATEEVENTLOCATION
March 14-17The Players ChampionshipTPC Sawgrass
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
April 11-14Masters TournamentAugusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Georgia
May 16-19PGA ChampionshipValhalla Golf Club
Louisville, Kentucky
June 13-16U.S. OpenPinehurst No. 2
Pinehurst, North Carolina
July 18-21The Open ChampionshipRoyal Troon
Troon, Scotland
Aug. 1-4Olympic Men’s Golf CompetitionLe Golf National
Paris, France
Aug. 29 - Sept. 1Tour ChampionshipEast Lake Golf Club
Atlanta, Georgia
Sept. 26-29Presidents CupRoyal Montreal Golf Club
Montreal, Quebec, Canada