When and where the men’s golf majors will be played in 2024

The 2024 men’s golf major season will begin, per usual, in Augusta, Georgia. Here’s a look at when and where the Big 4 (in bold) will be contested this year, as well as a few other high profile events in the men’s professional game:

DATE EVENT LOCATION March 14-17 The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass

Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida April 11-14 Masters Tournament Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta, Georgia May 16-19 PGA Championship Valhalla Golf Club

Louisville, Kentucky June 13-16 U.S. Open Pinehurst No. 2

Pinehurst, North Carolina July 18-21 The Open Championship Royal Troon

Troon, Scotland Aug. 1-4 Olympic Men’s Golf Competition Le Golf National

Paris, France Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 Tour Championship East Lake Golf Club

Atlanta, Georgia Sept. 26-29 Presidents Cup Royal Montreal Golf Club

Montreal, Quebec, Canada