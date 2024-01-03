When and where the men’s golf majors will be played in 2024
Published January 3, 2024 10:56 AM
The 2024 men’s golf major season will begin, per usual, in Augusta, Georgia. Here’s a look at when and where the Big 4 (in bold) will be contested this year, as well as a few other high profile events in the men’s professional game:
|DATE
|EVENT
|LOCATION
|March 14-17
|The Players Championship
|TPC Sawgrass
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Georgia
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|Valhalla Golf Club
Louisville, Kentucky
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|Pinehurst No. 2
Pinehurst, North Carolina
|July 18-21
|The Open Championship
|Royal Troon
Troon, Scotland
|Aug. 1-4
|Olympic Men’s Golf Competition
|Le Golf National
Paris, France
|Aug. 29 - Sept. 1
|Tour Championship
|East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta, Georgia
|Sept. 26-29
|Presidents Cup
|Royal Montreal Golf Club
Montreal, Quebec, Canada