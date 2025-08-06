Which PGA Tour players got the most out of their play this season?
Published August 6, 2025 10:23 AM
Who got the most out of their play in the regular season? Who didn’t?
Here’s a look at where players ranked in both total strokes gained and FedExCup points through the Wyndham Championship.
As you can see, 18 of the 70 players who qualified for the playoffs are currently outside the top 70 in total strokes gained for the season, with Joe Highsmith, Davis Riley and Cam Davis qualifying despite ranking 105th or worse.
On the flip side, Alex Smalley, at 15th in total strokes gained for the year, was the highest-ranked player in that category to not make the postseason.
|PLAYER
|SG TOTAL
|FEDEX RANK
|DIFFERENCE
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|30
|120
|90
|Taylor Montgomery
|76
|152
|76
|Niklas Norgaard
|85
|161
|76
|Alex Smalley
|15
|79
|64
|Victor Perez
|45
|109
|64
|Ben Kohles
|89
|153
|64
|Lee Hodges
|42
|103
|61
|Matt Kuchar
|66
|127
|61
|Takumi Kanaya
|74
|134
|60
|Jesper Svensson
|54
|110
|56
|Matt Wallace
|38
|92
|54
|Ben Martin
|120
|174
|54
|Andrew Putnam
|43
|96
|53
|Sam Ryder
|55
|108
|53
|Matteo Manassero
|97
|150
|53
|Nick Hardy
|116
|165
|49
|Nicolai Højgaard
|25
|73
|48
|Brice Garnett
|107
|151
|44
|Ricky Castillo
|73
|116
|43
|Steven Fisk
|99
|140
|41
|Rikuya Hoshino
|144
|183
|39
|Sami Valimaki
|49
|87
|38
|Patrick Fishburn
|57
|95
|38
|Harry Hall
|7
|44
|37
|Zac Blair
|136
|172
|36
|Kevin Yu
|31
|66
|35
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|134
|167
|33
|Jordan Spieth
|16
|48
|32
|Aaron Rai
|23
|55
|32
|Kevin Roy
|46
|78
|32
|Adam Svensson
|130
|162
|32
|Bud Cauley
|22
|53
|31
|Taylor Moore
|69
|100
|31
|Quade Cummins
|114
|145
|31
|Kaito Onishi
|167
|198
|31
|Adam Scott
|60
|90
|30
|Ryan Palmer
|177
|206
|29
|Trevor Cone
|151
|178
|27
|Noah Goodwin
|117
|144
|27
|Kris Ventura
|95
|121
|26
|Patton Kizzire
|154
|180
|26
|Mason Andersen
|172
|197
|25
|Hayden Springer
|98
|122
|24
|Kurt Kitayama
|29
|52
|23
|Keith Mitchell
|52
|75
|23
|Nate Lashley
|123
|146
|23
|Vince Whaley
|79
|101
|22
|Greyson Sigg
|138
|160
|22
|Paul Peterson
|103
|125
|22
|Doug Ghim
|104
|126
|22
|Ben Silverman
|142
|163
|21
|Antoine Rozner
|128
|148
|20
|Jake Knapp
|28
|47
|19
|Matt McCarty
|64
|82
|18
|Matthew Riedel
|159
|177
|18
|Kevin Velo
|166
|184
|18
|Carson Young
|110
|128
|18
|Brandt Snedeker
|111
|129
|18
|Lanto Griffin
|124
|142
|18
|Camilo Villegas
|147
|164
|17
|Braden Thornberry
|174
|190
|16
|Rafael Campos
|173
|188
|15
|Seamus Power
|115
|130
|15
|Trey Mullinax
|141
|156
|15
|Peter Malnati
|165
|179
|14
|Patrick Cantlay
|10
|23
|13
|Cristobal Del Solar
|163
|176
|13
|Rico Hoey
|94
|106
|12
|Collin Morikawa
|8
|19
|11
|Si Woo Kim
|35
|46
|11
|Emiliano Grillo
|56
|67
|11
|Max McGreevy
|86
|97
|11
|John Pak
|160
|171
|11
|Daniel Berger
|20
|30
|10
|Henrik Norlander
|105
|115
|10
|Aaron Baddeley
|176
|186
|10
|Davis Thompson
|62
|71
|9
|Luke List
|148
|157
|9
|Hideki Matsuyama
|14
|21
|7
|Denny McCarthy
|32
|39
|7
|Mac Meissner
|79
|86
|7
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|35
|41
|6
|Ryo Hisatsune
|78
|84
|6
|David Skinns
|131
|137
|6
|Thriston Lawrence
|143
|149
|6
|Tommy Fleetwood
|4
|9
|5
|Sam Burns
|19
|24
|5
|Ryan Fox
|27
|32
|5
|Akshay Bhatia
|40
|45
|5
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|83
|88
|5
|Shane Lowry
|13
|17
|4
|Chan Kim
|109
|113
|4
|Jackson Suber
|113
|117
|4
|Viktor Hovland
|24
|26
|2
|Joel Dahmen
|91
|93
|2
|Hayden Buckley
|171
|173
|2
|Matthieu Pavon
|164
|166
|2
|Nick Taylor
|17
|18
|1
|Taylor Pendrith
|37
|38
|1
|Gary Woodland
|71
|72
|1
|Zach Johnson
|122
|123
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|1
|1
|0
|Rory McIlroy
|2
|2
|0
|Sepp Straka
|3
|3
|0
|Taylor Dickson
|168
|168
|0
|Russell Henley
|5
|4
|-1
|Justin Thomas
|6
|5
|-1
|J.J. Spaun
|9
|8
|-1
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|77
|76
|-1
|Keegan Bradley
|12
|10
|-2
|Chandler Phillips
|126
|124
|-2
|Beau Hossler
|92
|89
|-3
|Danny Walker
|101
|98
|-3
|Chris Gotterup
|26
|22
|-4
|Max Greyserman
|61
|57
|-4
|Jeremy Paul
|135
|131
|-4
|Will Gordon
|145
|141
|-4
|Ben Griffin
|11
|6
|-5
|Corey Conners
|18
|13
|-5
|Nico Echavarria
|67
|62
|-5
|Mark Hubbard
|82
|77
|-5
|Robert MacIntyre
|21
|15
|-6
|J.T. Poston
|58
|51
|-7
|Tom Kim
|101
|94
|-7
|Chad Ramey
|125
|118
|-7
|Michael Kim
|44
|36
|-8
|Charley Hoffman
|151
|143
|-8
|Xander Schauffele
|51
|42
|-9
|Jason Day
|48
|37
|-11
|Will Chandler
|170
|159
|-11
|Sahith Theegala
|158
|147
|-11
|Lucas Glover
|39
|27
|-12
|Min Woo Lee
|63
|50
|-13
|Stephan Jaeger
|72
|58
|-14
|Adam Schenk
|149
|133
|-16
|Chris Kirk
|79
|61
|-18
|Ryan Gerard
|50
|31
|-19
|William Mouw
|100
|81
|-19
|Alejandro Tosti
|133
|114
|-19
|Adam Hadwin
|156
|136
|-20
|Wyndham Clark
|70
|49
|-21
|Frankie Capan III
|175
|154
|-21
|Maverick McNealy
|33
|11
|-22
|Aldrich Potgieter
|65
|43
|-22
|Austin Eckroat
|129
|107
|-22
|Rickie Fowler
|88
|64
|-24
|Sam Stevens
|53
|28
|-25
|Jacob Bridgeman
|59
|33
|-26
|Matti Schmid
|96
|70
|-26
|Harris English
|34
|7
|-27
|Harry Higgs
|140
|112
|-28
|Andrew Novak
|41
|12
|-29
|Patrick Rodgers
|93
|63
|-30
|Cameron Young
|47
|16
|-31
|Jhonattan Vegas
|87
|56
|-31
|Nick Dunlap
|169
|135
|-34
|Justin Lower
|155
|119
|-36
|Eric Cole
|118
|80
|-38
|Erik van Rooyen
|107
|68
|-39
|Thomas Detry
|75
|35
|-40
|Isaiah Salinda
|146
|104
|-42
|Tony Finau
|106
|60
|-46
|David Lipsky
|137
|91
|-46
|Rasmus Højgaard
|132
|85
|-47
|Max Homa
|161
|111
|-50
|Mackenzie Hughes
|112
|59
|-53
|Ludvig Åberg
|68
|14
|-54
|Sungjae Im
|90
|29
|-61
|Brian Harman
|84
|20
|-64
|Byeong Hun An
|138
|74
|-64
|Karl Vilips
|162
|83
|-79
|Brian Campbell
|119
|34
|-85
|Tom Hoge
|127
|40
|-87
|Davis Riley
|153
|65
|-88
|Cam Davis
|157
|69
|-88
|Justin Rose
|120
|25
|-95
|Joe Highsmith
|150
|54
|-96