Which PGA Tour players got the most out of their play this season?

  
Published August 6, 2025 10:23 AM

Who got the most out of their play in the regular season? Who didn’t?

Here’s a look at where players ranked in both total strokes gained and FedExCup points through the Wyndham Championship.

As you can see, 18 of the 70 players who qualified for the playoffs are currently outside the top 70 in total strokes gained for the season, with Joe Highsmith, Davis Riley and Cam Davis qualifying despite ranking 105th or worse.

On the flip side, Alex Smalley, at 15th in total strokes gained for the year, was the highest-ranked player in that category to not make the postseason.

﻿PLAYER SG TOTAL FEDEX RANK DIFFERENCE
Thorbjørn Olesen 30 120 90
Taylor Montgomery 76 152 76
Niklas Norgaard 85 161 76
Alex Smalley 15 79 64
Victor Perez 45 109 64
Ben Kohles 89 153 64
Lee Hodges 42 103 61
Matt Kuchar 66 127 61
Takumi Kanaya 74 134 60
Jesper Svensson 54 110 56
Matt Wallace 38 92 54
Ben Martin 120 174 54
Andrew Putnam 43 96 53
Sam Ryder 55 108 53
Matteo Manassero 97 150 53
Nick Hardy 116 165 49
Nicolai Højgaard 25 73 48
Brice Garnett 107 151 44
Ricky Castillo 73 116 43
Steven Fisk 99 140 41
Rikuya Hoshino 144 183 39
Sami Valimaki 49 87 38
Patrick Fishburn 57 95 38
Harry Hall 7 44 37
Zac Blair 136 172 36
Kevin Yu 31 66 35
Thomas Rosenmueller 134 167 33
Jordan Spieth 16 48 32
Aaron Rai 23 55 32
Kevin Roy 46 78 32
Adam Svensson 130 162 32
Bud Cauley 22 53 31
Taylor Moore 69 100 31
Quade Cummins 114 145 31
Kaito Onishi 167 198 31
Adam Scott 60 90 30
Ryan Palmer 177 206 29
Trevor Cone 151 178 27
Noah Goodwin 117 144 27
Kris Ventura 95 121 26
Patton Kizzire 154 180 26
Mason Andersen 172 197 25
Hayden Springer 98 122 24
Kurt Kitayama 29 52 23
Keith Mitchell 52 75 23
Nate Lashley 123 146 23
Vince Whaley 79 101 22
Greyson Sigg 138 160 22
Paul Peterson 103 125 22
Doug Ghim 104 126 22
Ben Silverman 142 163 21
Antoine Rozner 128 148 20
Jake Knapp 28 47 19
Matt McCarty 64 82 18
Matthew Riedel 159 177 18
Kevin Velo 166 184 18
Carson Young 110 128 18
Brandt Snedeker 111 129 18
Lanto Griffin 124 142 18
Camilo Villegas 147 164 17
Braden Thornberry 174 190 16
Rafael Campos 173 188 15
Seamus Power 115 130 15
Trey Mullinax 141 156 15
Peter Malnati 165 179 14
Patrick Cantlay 10 23 13
Cristobal Del Solar 163 176 13
Rico Hoey 94 106 12
Collin Morikawa 8 19 11
Si Woo Kim 35 46 11
Emiliano Grillo 56 67 11
Max McGreevy 86 97 11
John Pak 160 171 11
Daniel Berger 20 30 10
Henrik Norlander 105 115 10
Aaron Baddeley 176 186 10
Davis Thompson 62 71 9
Luke List 148 157 9
Hideki Matsuyama 14 21 7
Denny McCarthy 32 39 7
Mac Meissner 79 86 7
Matt Fitzpatrick 35 41 6
Ryo Hisatsune 78 84 6
David Skinns 131 137 6
Thriston Lawrence 143 149 6
Tommy Fleetwood 4 9 5
Sam Burns 19 24 5
Ryan Fox 27 32 5
Akshay Bhatia 40 45 5
Michael Thorbjornsen 83 88 5
Shane Lowry 13 17 4
Chan Kim 109 113 4
Jackson Suber 113 117 4
Viktor Hovland 24 26 2
Joel Dahmen 91 93 2
Hayden Buckley 171 173 2
Matthieu Pavon 164 166 2
Nick Taylor 17 18 1
Taylor Pendrith 37 38 1
Gary Woodland 71 72 1
Zach Johnson 122 123 1
Scottie Scheffler 1 1 0
Rory McIlroy 2 2 0
Sepp Straka 3 3 0
Taylor Dickson 168 168 0
Russell Henley 5 4 -1
Justin Thomas 6 5 -1
J.J. Spaun 9 8 -1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 77 76 -1
Keegan Bradley 12 10 -2
Chandler Phillips 126 124 -2
Beau Hossler 92 89 -3
Danny Walker 101 98 -3
Chris Gotterup 26 22 -4
Max Greyserman 61 57 -4
Jeremy Paul 135 131 -4
Will Gordon 145 141 -4
Ben Griffin 11 6 -5
Corey Conners 18 13 -5
Nico Echavarria 67 62 -5
Mark Hubbard 82 77 -5
Robert MacIntyre 21 15 -6
J.T. Poston 58 51 -7
Tom Kim 101 94 -7
Chad Ramey 125 118 -7
Michael Kim 44 36 -8
Charley Hoffman 151 143 -8
Xander Schauffele 51 42 -9
Jason Day 48 37 -11
Will Chandler 170 159 -11
Sahith Theegala 158 147 -11
Lucas Glover 39 27 -12
Min Woo Lee 63 50 -13
Stephan Jaeger 72 58 -14
Adam Schenk 149 133 -16
Chris Kirk 79 61 -18
Ryan Gerard 50 31 -19
William Mouw 100 81 -19
Alejandro Tosti 133 114 -19
Adam Hadwin 156 136 -20
Wyndham Clark 70 49 -21
Frankie Capan III 175 154 -21
Maverick McNealy 33 11 -22
Aldrich Potgieter 65 43 -22
Austin Eckroat 129 107 -22
Rickie Fowler 88 64 -24
Sam Stevens 53 28 -25
Jacob Bridgeman 59 33 -26
Matti Schmid 96 70 -26
Harris English 34 7 -27
Harry Higgs 140 112 -28
Andrew Novak 41 12 -29
Patrick Rodgers 93 63 -30
Cameron Young 47 16 -31
Jhonattan Vegas 87 56 -31
Nick Dunlap 169 135 -34
Justin Lower 155 119 -36
Eric Cole 118 80 -38
Erik van Rooyen 107 68 -39
Thomas Detry 75 35 -40
Isaiah Salinda 146 104 -42
Tony Finau 106 60 -46
David Lipsky 137 91 -46
Rasmus Højgaard 132 85 -47
Max Homa 161 111 -50
Mackenzie Hughes 112 59 -53
Ludvig Åberg 68 14 -54
Sungjae Im 90 29 -61
Brian Harman 84 20 -64
Byeong Hun An 138 74 -64
Karl Vilips 162 83 -79
Brian Campbell 119 34 -85
Tom Hoge 127 40 -87
Davis Riley 153 65 -88
Cam Davis 157 69 -88
Justin Rose 120 25 -95
Joe Highsmith 150 54 -96