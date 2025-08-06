Which PGA Tour players got the most out of their play this season?

Who got the most out of their play in the regular season? Who didn’t?

Here’s a look at where players ranked in both total strokes gained and FedExCup points through the Wyndham Championship.

As you can see, 18 of the 70 players who qualified for the playoffs are currently outside the top 70 in total strokes gained for the season, with Joe Highsmith, Davis Riley and Cam Davis qualifying despite ranking 105th or worse.

On the flip side, Alex Smalley, at 15th in total strokes gained for the year, was the highest-ranked player in that category to not make the postseason.