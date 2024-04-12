 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Round Two
2024 Masters Day 2 highlights: Live updates, news, videos, current leaders, scores, best shots
Masters Tournament - Round Two
Tiger Woods sets Masters record and sets sights on weekend contention
nbc_roto_btebarcelona_240411.jpg
Premier League Power Rankings: Matchday 33

Top Clips

oly_chasinggold_atorowdyroundtable.jpg
Top swimming, track and field storylines for Paris
oly_chasinggold_usavsworldtrack.jpg
Boldon previews track and field events for Paris
nbc_cbb_purncaatourney_240412.jpg
Purdue’s redemption tour ends just short of title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Round Two
2024 Masters Day 2 highlights: Live updates, news, videos, current leaders, scores, best shots
Masters Tournament - Round Two
Tiger Woods sets Masters record and sets sights on weekend contention
nbc_roto_btebarcelona_240411.jpg
Premier League Power Rankings: Matchday 33

Top Clips

oly_chasinggold_atorowdyroundtable.jpg
Top swimming, track and field storylines for Paris
oly_chasinggold_usavsworldtrack.jpg
Boldon previews track and field events for Paris
nbc_cbb_purncaatourney_240412.jpg
Purdue’s redemption tour ends just short of title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zach Johnson apologizes for swearing, says comment directed at himself

  
Published April 12, 2024 06:44 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Zach Johnson has never seen winds at Augusta National as strong as what he endured on Friday.

“Today was extremely difficult,” Johnson said of the 35-mph gusts that raced through the pines and sent scores ballooning. “In a really, really demented way, somehow you’re going to find joy in that difficulty, if that makes sense.”

For the most part, Johnson did, carding a respectable 3-over 75, though his 7-over total through two days was not good enough to make the cut. The one exception came at the par-3 12th hole, which Johnson triple-bogeyed after yanking his first tee ball way left and then missing the green right with his re-tee.

Once Johnson putted out for his ‘6,’ a nearby mic picked up some patrons clapping and cheering, though it was not totally clear why they were doing so.

Moments later, Johnson could be heard shouting, “F--- off,” though, again, it was unclear the context.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Johnson was initially confused when asked to “clear the air about the social-media thing.”

“I’m not familiar with any social media thing out there,” Johnson said. “I’ve just signed my scorecard.”

Upon being told about the hot-mic moment, Johnson apologized, but was adamant that he was not directing his frustration at the patrons.

“That I swore at the patrons? That’s laughable. That’s completely laughable,” Johnson said. “I can’t hear the patrons, No. 1. No. 2, I just made a triple bogey on the 12th hole that evidently is going to make me miss the cut, which at the time I knew was pretty sensitive in the sense that I needed to keep making pars. If I’ve said anything, which I’m not going to deny, especially if it’s on camera, one, I apologize, and two, it was fully directed towards myself entirely because I can’t hear anything behind me. Does that make sense?”

Johnson, of course, was shown on camera earlier this year during the WM Phoenix Open telling a fan, “I’m sick of it … shut up!” On Friday, Johnson explained that situation as well: “When I see vomiting and then guys egging on the guy to drink another beer with a middle school golf team to my right, I’m going to say something as an adult.”

The rest of Johnson’s interview featured plenty of wind talk and Johnson’s “deep reverence and humility for this place. The people, the members, the patrons, it’s legitimately everything.”

But before his session concluded, Johnson, unprompted, returned to what happened at No. 12.

“I don’t know what was said on 12 because I’m really frustrated by that,” Johnson said. “I’m just frustrated by that. I am sorry if it looked like that. Please know that. I had no intention of – I can’t hear anybody. I probably should have said something to my caddie. No, I’m just kidding. All seriousness, I apologize if there was something there.”