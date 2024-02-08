 Skip navigation
Zander Lombard continues strong start, co-leads early at Qatar Masters

  
Published February 8, 2024 03:20 PM

DOHA, Qatar — South African Zander Lombard maintained his strong start to 2024 by shooting 5-under 67 to take a share of the lead after the first round of the Qatar Masters on Thursday.

Lombard was bogey-free around Doha Golf Club and was tied with Ashun Wu of China.

The No. 100-ranked Lombard was second at the Bahrain Championship last week, sixth at the Dubai Invitational in his first event of the year and finished in the top 20 in the two tournaments in between — the Dubai Desert Classic and the Ras Al Khaimah. The Qatar Masters is the fifth straight European tour event in the Middle East.

Wu also had five birdies and no bogeys like Lombard, who rolled in a 6-footer for birdie at the last after also picking up a shot on the short par-4 16th when he drove onto the green and two-putted from 25 feet.

They were a stroke ahead of four players — Jaco Prinsloo of South Africa, Niklas Norgaard of Denmark, Clement Sordet of France and No. 806-ranked Haydn Barron of Australia.

Rasmus Hojgaard, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 68, shot 1-over 73.