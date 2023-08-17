 Skip navigation
PGA Tour Champions

Denny McCarthy
Wyndham Championship - It’s Denny Time
Brad Thomas has two outright bets that he is eyeing for this week’s Wyndham Championship
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Golf Streaming Schedule
Image for BMW Championship - Rd 1
BMW Championship - Rd 1
live
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
Thu, Aug 17
7:00PM EDT
U.S. Amateur - Round of 16
USGA
Golf Channel
Fri, Aug 18
2:00PM EDT
BMW Championship - Rd 2
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
Fri, Aug 18
6:00PM EDT
U.S. Amateur - Quarterfinals
USGA
Golf Channel
Sat, Aug 19
1:00PM EDT
BMW Championship - Rd 3
PGA Tour
Golf Channel

nbc_golf_pga_bmwrd1_fitzpatrickintv_230817.jpg
01:35
Fitzpatrick comfortable at Olympia Fields
nbc_golf_pga_bmwrd1_theegalaeagle14_230817.jpg
01:11
Theegala eagles from distance at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_gt_chopraintv_230816.jpg
03:22
Chopra building confidence after APGA Tour victory
nbc_golf_gt_lavnerhit_230816.jpg
04:54
Analyzing U.S. Ryder Cup hopefuls Thomas, Glover
nbc_golf_gt_btfpod_230816.jpg
03:35
Celebrating 100 episodes of Beyond the Fairway
nbc_golf_gt_zjohnsonintv_230816.jpg
10:55
Johnson: Still a lot to unfold before making picks

Latest

nbc_golf_gt_fleetwood_230816.jpg
05:03
Fleetwood looking to build on consistency
Tommy Fleetwood talks with Todd Lewis to discuss building on his consistency in search of his first PGA Tour victory. Go behind the numbers with CDW Intelligence Center.
nbc_golf_gt_gloverintv_230816.jpg
07:54
Glover staying motivated after back-to-back wins
Lucas Glover joins Golf Today to discuss the motivation behind his recent success, what it would mean to be chosen for the Ryder Cup, and his expectations ahead of the BMW Championship.
nbc_golf_gt_weekleyintv_230816.jpg
06:17
Weekley discusses his PGA Tour Champions debut
Boo Weekley joins the show to talk about his PGA Tour Champions debut last week at the Boeing Classic after playing 319 career events on the PGA Tour.
nbc_golf_gt_ricohoeyintv_230816.jpg
07:20
Hoey reflects on earning 2024 PGA Tour card
Korn Ferry’s Rico Hoey chats with Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch about earning his PGA Tour card for 2024 with a win at the Visit Knoxville Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.
nbc_golf_gt_lewisonbmw_230816.jpg
06:26
McIlroy, Davis swaggering into BMW Championship
Todd Lewis catches up with Rory McIlroy and Cam Davis ahead of the BMW Championship, the second round of the 2023 FedExCup playoffs.
nbc_golf_hunteratfrisco_230816.jpg
03:35
DeWiz golf swing analyzer gives instant feedback
Matt Lawrence of deWiz Golf explains the technology behind the brand’s golf swing analyzer and how it helps golfers up their game with instantaneous feedback.
nbc_golf_couples_230816_1920x1080_2255585347504.jpg
02:41
Couples details his long relationship with Bracken
In this edition of Couples Chronicles, Fred Couples talks about his 40-year golfer-caddie relationship with John Bracken and some of the best moments they have had together.
nbc_golf_touredge_petronictip_230816_1920x1080_2255580227713.jpg
01:14
Petrovic shows off the Tour Edge C723 driver
PGA Tour Champions golfer Tim Petrovic shows what the Tour Edge C723 driver can do and how to launch your ball against the wind.
nbc_golf_gt_morikawaintv_230815.jpg
09:17
Morikawa: Might shed tears upon PGA return to Maui
Collin Morikawa joins Golf Today to discuss the golf world coming together for Maui relief, his memories of Lahaina and an emotional return to the island for the Sentry in January.
nbc_golf_gt_johnwoodintv_230815.jpg
05:55
Who will stand out at U.S. Amateur?
John Wood joins Golf Today to preview the U.S. Amateur, from players to watch to challenges posed by Cherry Hills.