How to watch the 2026 Kentucky Derby: TV channel, live steam, start time, schedule

The 2026 Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 2, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. This year marks the 152nd running of the historic “Run for the Roses”. Live coverage begins at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock and NBCSN and continues throughout the day on NBC and Peacock at 2:30 PM. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

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What channel is the Kentucky Derby on?

The 2026 Kentucky Derby will be televised on NBC.

Can you stream the Kentucky Derby online?

You can live stream the 2026 Kentucky Derby on NBCSN and Peacock — click here to subscribe.

What time does the 2026 Kentucky Derby start?

The post time for this year’s derby is approximately 6:57 PM ET.

Who won the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

Sovereignty, ridden by jockey Junior Alvarado, won last year’s Kentucky Derby. Check out the video below to relive the moment.

Sovereignty rumbles to win 151st Kentucky Derby:

Sovereignty rumbles to win 151st Kentucky Derby Bill Mott's 3-year-old star colt Sovereignty storms down the final stretch, holding off favorite Journalism to win the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

RELATED: Sovereignty’s Kentucky Derby win helps heal the past and soothe the present

How to watch the 2026 Kentucky Derby:

When: Saturday, May 2

Saturday, May 2 Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY

Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY Time: Live coverage begins at 12:00 PM ET

Live coverage begins at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: NBCSN and Peacock

RELATED: The fastest Kentucky Derby times and what they tell us

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