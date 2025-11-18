Men’s College Basketball News
Latest NCAAM News
Tonight’s Southern University vs Washington matchup tips off at 9:30 PM ET on Peacock.
It has been nearly 15 years since Kentucky, Michigan State, Duke and Kansas first played in the Champions Classic.
UConn, Arizona and Duke also got No. 1 votes from the 61-member media panel in a poll that also saw No. 6 Louisville and No. 8 Illinois jump into the top 10.
Freshman Kiyan Anthony scored 18 points, Donnie Freeman and Naithan George each added 13 points, and Syracuse went on the road for the first time this season to earn an 80-50 victory over Drexel on Saturday.
David Coit scored 19 points and reserve Isaiah Watts scored 18 points and Maryland beat Marquette 89-82 on Saturday.
KJ Lewis scored 17 of his 26 points in the second half, Malik Mack had 16 points and seven assists, and Georgetown beat Clemson 79-74 on Saturday.
Freshman Cameron Boozer’s 35 points for the fourth-ranked Blue Devils came in Friday night’s 100-62 victory over Indiana State.
Anthony Dell’Orso scored 20 points off the bench and Jaden Bradley hit the go-ahead 3-pointer to help No. 5 Arizona rally for a 69-65 victory over 15th-ranked UCLA on Friday night in the Hall of Fame Series at Intuit Dome.
A Provo police department release said Davis suffered minor injuries and was charged with driving under the influence after being taken to the police station.
Tip-off for La Salle vs Penn State is at 1 PM ET on Peacock.