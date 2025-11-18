 Skip navigation
Men’s College Basketball News

Latest NCAAM News

Washington v Baylor
How to watch Southern University vs Washington: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
Tonight’s Southern University vs Washington matchup tips off at 9:30 PM ET on Peacock.
Duke Blue Devils
Champions Classic: No. 17 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Kentucky, No. 5 Duke vs. No. 24 Kansas
It has been nearly 15 years since Kentucky, Michigan State, Duke and Kansas first played in the Champions Classic.
Purdue
Purdue reclaims No. 1 from Houston in AP Top 25, Louisville and Illinois jump into top 10
UConn, Arizona and Duke also got No. 1 votes from the 61-member media panel in a poll that also saw No. 6 Louisville and No. 8 Illinois jump into the top 10.
kiyan.jpg
Syracuse goes on the road for first time this season to earn 80-50 win over Drexel
Freshman Kiyan Anthony scored 18 points, Donnie Freeman and Naithan George each added 13 points, and Syracuse went on the road for the first time this season to earn an 80-50 victory over Drexel on Saturday.
nbc_cbb_marylandvmarquette_251115.jpg
Coit paces Maryland but Terps lose Payne in 89-82 win over Marquette
David Coit scored 19 points and reserve Isaiah Watts scored 18 points and Maryland beat Marquette 89-82 on Saturday.
Clemson v Georgetown
KJ Lewis scores 17 of his 26 in the second half, and Georgetown beats Clemson 79-74
KJ Lewis scored 17 of his 26 points in the second half, Malik Mack had 16 points and seven assists, and Georgetown beat Clemson 79-74 on Saturday.
NCAA Basketball: Indiana State at Duke
Cameron Boozer cracks list of great Duke freshman outings
Freshman Cameron Boozer’s 35 points for the fourth-ranked Blue Devils came in Friday night’s 100-62 victory over Indiana State.
NCAA Basketball: Hall of Fame Series-Los Angeles-Arizona at UCLA
Dell’Orso scores 20 off the bench as No. 5 Arizona beats No. 15 UCLA 69-65 in Hall of Fame Series
Anthony Dell’Orso scored 20 points off the bench and Jaden Bradley hit the go-ahead 3-pointer to help No. 5 Arizona rally for a 69-65 victory over 15th-ranked UCLA on Friday night in the Hall of Fame Series at Intuit Dome.
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional Practice
Kennard Davis Jr. of No. 7 BYU arrested on suspicion of DUI
A Provo police department release said Davis suffered minor injuries and was charged with driving under the influence after being taken to the police station.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 14 Butler at Penn State
How to watch La Salle vs Penn State: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s game
Tip-off for La Salle vs Penn State is at 1 PM ET on Peacock.
