Valspar Championship 2025 - Round One
Adam Hadwin lost his temper at Valspar and immediately suffered the consequences
Purdue ends McNeese’s March Madness run 76-62 to get back to Sweet 16
Heiden scores 15 as No. 6 seed Iowa routs No. 11 Murray State 92-57 in first round

Six Nations highlights: France 27, Ireland 15
Kambundji reclaims 60m title with fast finish
Holloway wins third world indoor title

Another day in the life of viral McNeese manager: Chatting with Spike Lee, and his own T-shirt

  
Published March 22, 2025 02:36 PM
McNeese State Cowboys manager Amir Khan before a second round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The March Madness legend of McNeese manager and social media sensation Amir Khan continues to grow.

While Khan sat behind the bench chatting with filmmaker Spike Lee during the Cowboys’ second-round game against Purdue on Saturday, some of the team’s players wore T-shirts with Khan’s name and picture on them.

The cheerleading squad also wore the shirts, along with the socks that made an appearance on Thursday night, when 12th-seeded McNeese upset Clemson for the school’s first-ever NCAA Tournament victory.

Khan and his sponsored boombox went viral heading into the tournament as the unlikely hype man for the even more unlikely tournament darlings from Lake Charles, Louisiana, becoming the first known basketball manager to receive an NIL deal.

“It’s crazy. Because I never would have imagined this would have ever happened,” Khan said Thursday. “I appreciate all the love and support. And seeing them wearing it means a lot to me.”