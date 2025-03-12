 Skip navigation
Bailey’s 25 lead Davidson over Richmond 69-65 to begin Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

  
Published March 12, 2025 04:25 PM

Reed Bailey had 25 points in Davidson’s 69-65 victory against Richmond on Wednesday to begin the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

The 12th-seeded Wildcats will face fifth-seeded Saint Louis in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Bailey shot 10 for 19 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (17-15). Connor Kochera scored 22 points while shooting 7 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds and five assists. Zach Laput had 11 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line.

The Spiders (10-22) were led in scoring by B. Artis White, who finished with 17 points. Mike Walz added 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Richmond.

Bailey put up 14 points in the first half for Davidson, which led 34-32. Kochera scored the final six points for Davidson.
Bailey, Davidson get clutch redemption
Reed Bailey discusses Davidson's clutch performance in winning the opener of the A-10 tournament over Richmond.