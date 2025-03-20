 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valspar Championship 2025 - Round One
Patton Kizzire punts putter across green, withdraws from Valspar Championship
SX 2024 Rd 09 Birmingham Dirt Work.JPG
Supercross 2025 Birmingham preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Denver at UCLA
Denver and basketball coach Jeff Wulbrun agree to part ways

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kizzireputter_250320.jpg
Touchback! Kizzire punts, snaps putter after miss
nbc_rotobaseball_puk_250320.jpg
How might Puk, Martinez closing dynamic play out?
nbc_roto_casasv2_250320.jpg
Casas ‘a really good buy’ in fantasy drafts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valspar Championship 2025 - Round One
Patton Kizzire punts putter across green, withdraws from Valspar Championship
SX 2024 Rd 09 Birmingham Dirt Work.JPG
Supercross 2025 Birmingham preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Denver at UCLA
Denver and basketball coach Jeff Wulbrun agree to part ways

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kizzireputter_250320.jpg
Touchback! Kizzire punts, snaps putter after miss
nbc_rotobaseball_puk_250320.jpg
How might Puk, Martinez closing dynamic play out?
nbc_roto_casasv2_250320.jpg
Casas ‘a really good buy’ in fantasy drafts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Campbell hires Florida assistant John Andrzejek as men’s basketball head coach

  
Published March 20, 2025 03:43 PM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Florida assistant coach John Andrzejek is taking over as the head coach at Campbell.

The school announced the hiring Thursday and will hold an introductory news conference for Andrzejek after the Gators complete their season.

He has spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Florida, helping the Gators earn their first Southeastern Conference championship since 2014 and a No. 1 seed in this year’s NCAA tournament.

“John is one of the brightest rising stars in college basketball. His tireless work ethic, proven approach to the game and recruiting, and ability to connect with student-athletes, campus, and the entire Campbell community make him the perfect leader to elevate our program to the next level,” Campbell director of athletics Hannah Bazemore said in a news release.

Andrzejek becomes the sixth coach in Campbell’s Division 1 history (since 1977-78) and inherits a team that finished 15-17 in the Coastal Athletic Association this season.

Andrzejek called it an unbelievable honor.

“Campbell is a dynamic institution that’s growing in tremendous ways and I’m eager to be a part of our wonderful campus and community,” Andrzejek said. “I look forward to getting to work on bringing championships to The Creek. Roll Humps!”

Florida is 54-16 since his arrival, including a 30-4 mark this season for a team that ranked third in the country in scoring offense at 85.4 points per game.

Prior to joining the Gators, Andrzejek spent four seasons (2019-23) as an assistant coach with Washington State, working under Kyle Smith. He also spent one season each as an assistant at Dartmouth (2018-19) and Johns Hopkins (2017-18).

Andrzejek was named to ESPN’s 40 Under 40 list, the youngest in the 2020 class, which represents the best young coaches in college basketball. He’s also a three-time participant in the TopConnect program, connecting the best assistant coaches in NCAA Division I college basketball.

“John has been an invaluable part of our staff since he arrived in Gainesville,” Florida head coach Todd Golden said. “He’s proven to be an efficient worker, tireless recruiter, and a coach who is able to connect with the student-athletes. He’s on his way to becoming a very successful head coach.”