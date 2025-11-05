How to watch South Dakota vs No. 23 Creighton: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

The South Dakota Coyotes go head-to-head with the No. 23 Creighton Bluejays tonight in a men’s college basketball showdown on Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET with College Countdown. See below for additional information on how to follow all of the Big East basketball excitement this season on Peacock.

The last time the Coyotes and Bluejays competed against each other was in 2014, when Creighton won 91-88 in double overtime.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

South Dakota:

The Coyotes fell 81-79 in their season opener against Utah Tech on Monday night. Sophomore guard Isaac Bruns led the team with 23 points on 24 shots. Redshirt freshman Evan Anderson and fellow guard Vince Buzelis made an impact in their South Dakota debut. Anderson finished with 10 points and 4 rebounds, while Buzelis added 8 points and 11 rebounds.

Head coach Eric Peterson is in his fourth season with the team and is 43-54 overall.

Creighton:

The Bluejays open up their season tonight on home court. The team is led by head coach Greg McDermott, who enters his 16th season at Creighton with a 350-171 overall record.

Creighton finished 25-11 last season, earning a second-place finish in the Big East and making an appearance in the tournament final. They reached their fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament before getting eliminated in the second round against Final Four-bound Auburn.

RELATED: Creighton AD says $300M project will help achieve vision of becoming the ‘model program’ of Big East

How to watch South Dakota vs No. 23 Creighton:

When: Tonight, Wednesday, November 5

Tonight, Wednesday, November 5 Where: CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE

CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE Time: Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET

Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

How do I watch Big East Basketball games on NBC and Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Big East Men’s Basketball. Eligible Students Can sign up to receive a special Peacock student discount offer for $2.99/Month.

Big East college basketball 2025-26 regular season and tournament streaming schedules Nearly 75 Big East college basketball regular-season and tournament games will be streaming on Peacock this season, including 50 Big East men’s games and 25 women’s games.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here .

Who won the Big East Men’s Basketball Championship last season?

St. John’s defeated Creighton 82-66 at Madison Square Garden, clinching their first Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship since 2000.