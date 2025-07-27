 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Connor Zilisch gives JR Motorsports its 100th Xfinity win with Indy triumph
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200
Richard Childress says NASCAR should not suspend Austin Hill for incident with Aric Almirola
PGA: 3M Open - Third Round
3M Open 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings, how to watch at TPC Twin Cities

Top Clips

nbc_pl_muwhu_bowenintv_250726.jpg
Bowen shares pros, cons of loss to Man United
nbc_pl_muwhuhl_250726.jpg
PL Summer Series Extended HLs: Man Utd v. West Ham
nbc_pl_muwhu_postgamereacs_250726.jpg
Fernandes’ quality guides Man United past West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Connor Zilisch gives JR Motorsports its 100th Xfinity win with Indy triumph
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200
Richard Childress says NASCAR should not suspend Austin Hill for incident with Aric Almirola
PGA: 3M Open - Third Round
3M Open 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings, how to watch at TPC Twin Cities

Top Clips

nbc_pl_muwhu_bowenintv_250726.jpg
Bowen shares pros, cons of loss to Man United
nbc_pl_muwhuhl_250726.jpg
PL Summer Series Extended HLs: Man Utd v. West Ham
nbc_pl_muwhu_postgamereacs_250726.jpg
Fernandes’ quality guides Man United past West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self released from hospital after heart procedure

  
Published July 26, 2025 11:52 PM
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 13 Big 12 Tournament Kansas vs Arizona

KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 13: Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self in the first half of a Big 12 tournament quarterfinal game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Arizona Wildcats on March 13, 2025 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas basketball coach Bill Self was released from Lawrence Memorial Hospital on Saturday, two days after having two stents inserted to treat blocked arteries.

“I want to thank all the amazing doctors and nurses at LMH Health for the excellent care I received during my stay there,” Self said in a statement released by the university. “I feel strong and am excited to be home. Our team has had a productive summer and look forward to our batteries being recharged and prepping for this upcoming season.”

The 62-year-old Self felt ill Thursday after having run Kansas’ final practice of its summer session earlier in the day. He missed the 2023 Big 12 and NCAA tournaments because of a heart condition, getting a standard catheterization and having two stents inserted to help treat blocked arteries.

Self led Kansas to national titles in 2008 and 2022 and is the school’s career victory leader with a 609-156 record. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member is 831-261 overall, also coaching Oral Roberts (1993-97), Tulsa (1997-2000) and Illinois (2000-03).