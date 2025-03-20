What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for First Round and more

Lock in your brackets: March Madness is here.

The first round takes place Thursday and Friday with 16 games per day, so there is plenty to watch. Get ready for upsets, late-game heroics and the type of emotion that we have come to expect during this month.

One storyline to watch is how the No. 1 seeds perform in each region. Auburn, Duke, Houston and Florida profile as truly dominant teams, but each has some concerns heading into the tournament.

Auburn lost three of its final four games. We are still unsure exactly what Duke star Cooper Flagg will look like coming off a sprained ankle. Houston has had repeated success under Kelvin Sampson but has never gotten over the hump. Florida is led by Todd Golden, a coach without an NCAA Tournament victory to his name, let alone a deep run.

And that’s just one seed line. It will be very intriguing to see how things play out over the coming weeks. Keep reading for the full tournament schedule, as well as what games are airing and on what networks each day as the Round of 64 continues.

What Men’s March Madness games are on today?

All times listed are Eastern Time.

Thursday, March 20th (Round of 64)

(8) Louisville vs. (9) Creighton – 12:15 p.m., on CBS

(4) Purdue vs. (13) High Point – 12:40 p.m., on truTV

(3) Wisconsin vs. (14) Montana – 1:30 p.m., on TNT

(1) Houston vs. (16) Alabama State – 2 p.m., on TBS

(1) Auburn vs. (16) Alabama State – 2:50 p.m., on CBS

(5) Clemson vs. (12) McNeese – 3:15 p.m., on truTV

(6) BYU vs. (11) VCU – 4:05 p.m., on TNT

(8) Gonzaga vs. (9) Georgia – 4:35 p.m., on TBS

(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Wofford – 6:50 p.m., on TNT

(7) Kansas vs. (10) Arkansas – 7:10 p.m., on CBS

(4) Texas A&M vs. (13) Yale – 7:25 p.m., on TBS

(6) Missouri vs. (11) Drake – 7:35 p.m., on truTV

(7) UCLA vs. (10) Utah State – 9:25 p.m., on TNT

(2) St. John’s vs. (15) Omaha – 9:45 p.m., on CBS

(5) Michigan vs. (12) UC San Diego – 10 p.m., on TBS

(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) UNC Wilmington – 10:10 p.m., on truTV

Friday, March 21st (Round of 64)

(8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Baylor – 12:15 p.m., on CBS

(2) Alabama vs. (15) Robert Morris – 12:40 p.m., on truTV

(3) Iowa State vs. (14) Lipscomb – 1:30 p.m., on TNT

(5) Memphis vs. (12) Colorado State – 2 p.m., on TBS

(1) Duke vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s – 2:50 p.m., on CBS

(7) Saint Mary’s vs. (10) Vanderbilt – 3:15 p.m., on truTV

(6) Ole Miss vs. (11) North Carolina – 4:05 p.m., on TNT

(4) Maryland vs. (13) Grand Canyon – 4:35 p.m., on TBS

(1) Florida vs. (16) Norfolk State – 6:50 p.m., on TNT

(3) Kentucky vs. (14) Troy – 7:10 p.m., on CBS

(7) Marquette vs. (10) New Mexico – 7:25 p.m., on TBS

(4) Arizona vs. (13) Akron – 7:35 p.m., on truTV

(8) UConn vs. (9) Oklahoma – 9:25 p.m., on TNT

(6) Illinois vs. (11) Xavier – 9:45 p.m., on TNT

(2) Michigan State vs. (15) Bryant – 10 p.m., on TBS

(5) Oregon vs. (12) Liberty – 10:10 p.m., on truTV

Remaining Men’s March Madness 2025 schedule

First Round: March 20-21

Second Round: March 22-23

Sweet 16: March 27-28

Elite Eight: March 29-30

Final Four: April 5

Championship Game: April 7

First Four — Scores and Results

(16) Alabama State 70, (16) Saint Francis 68

(11) North Carolina 95, (11) San Diego State 68

X (16) Mount St. Mary’s 83, (16) American 72

(11) Xavier 86, (11) Texas 80