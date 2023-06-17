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Dodgers vs. Blue Jays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 7
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Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 7
Marathon
World Athletics to institute standalone World Marathon Championships beginning in 2030
MLB: Miami Marlins at New York Yankees
A’s vs. Yankees prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 7

Top Clips

luck_new.jpg
Luck refutes claim about retirement decision
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_260407.jpg
Are Browns setting up for a Garrett trade?
nbc_pft_bucsfuture_260407.jpg
Will Baker and Buccaneers bounce back in 2026?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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MLBSt. Louis CardinalsBrayden Smith

Brayden
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01:07
Cardinals’ offense hints at potential in SNB win
Jason Benetti, Andy Dirks and Brad Thompson share their biggest takeaways from the Cardinals’ 5-3 win over the Tigers on Sunday Night Baseball, where St. Louis manufactured runs in different ways.
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  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
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  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
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Fantasy baseball streamers and arsenal changes for Jack Leiter, Taj Bradley, and more
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  • Christopher Crawford
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HLs: Cardinals down Tigers, avoid series sweep