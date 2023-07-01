 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_seabournmoment_230630.jpg
Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2
nbc_golf_ussoehl_230630.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chris
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
Before the Blue Jays’ 2-1 win over the Giants on Thursday, Guerrero said he will participate in the July 10 Home Run Derby at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
  • Chris Martin.jpg
    Chris Martin
    BOS Relief Pitcher #55
    Red Sox activate Chris Martin from injured list
  • Chris Martin.jpg
    Chris Martin
    BOS Relief Pitcher #55
    Chris Martin (shoulder) likely to return on Sunday
  • Chris Martin.jpg
    Chris Martin
    BOS Relief Pitcher #55
    Chris Martin (shoulder) rehab outing pushed back
  • Chris Martin.jpg
    Chris Martin
    BOS Relief Pitcher #55
    Chris Martin (shoulder) to make rehab appearance
  • Chris Martin.jpg
    Chris Martin
    BOS Relief Pitcher #55
    Chris Martin (shoulder) close to resuming throwing
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized after feeling ill before game against Royals
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Boston Red Sox recall infielder Bobby Dalbec and left-hander Chris Murphy from Triple-A Worcester
Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck set to have surgery to insert plate for facial fracture
Adam Duvall talks injury recovery, insulin efforts