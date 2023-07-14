Skip navigation
MLB
Date
MLB
Oakland Athletics
Cody Thomas
Cody
Thomas
Cubs-Rangers highlight opening day matchups on March 28 as MLB announces 2024 schedule
The Chicago Cubs will be at Texas in the only interleague matchup on Major League Baseball’s traditional opening day on March 28 in the second season of the balanced schedule.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cody Thomas
OAK
Center Fielder
#48
Athletics summon OF Cody Thomas on Friday
Cody Thomas
OAK
Outfield
#48
Athletics outright Cody Thomas to Triple-A Vegas
Cody Thomas
OAK
Outfield
#48
A’s designate OF Thomas for assignment
Cody Thomas
OAK
Outfield
#48
A’s option Cody Thomas to Triple-A Las Vegas
Cody Thomas
OAK
Outfield
#48
A’s recall Cody Thomas from AAA Las Vegas
Oakland Athletics start process of applying to MLB for move to Las Vegas
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Yankees fire hitting coach Dillion Lawson in rare midseason change under GM Brian Cashman
Pittsburgh selects hard-throwing LSU pitcher Paul Skenes with top pick of amateur draft
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Athletics place major league steals leader Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day injured list
MLB Best Bets, July 1: Dylan Cease and the White Sox vs Athletics
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays
