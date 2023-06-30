Skip navigation
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
George Bissell
,
George Bissell
,
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
George Bissell
,
George Bissell
,
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
David Freitas
David
Freitas
Chris Sale strikes out 5 in what could be final rehab start
Chris Sale struggled to calm himself down in what was expected to be his last rehab start before he rejoins his teammates in Boston.
Mia Tontodonati
,
Mia Tontodonati
,
Patrick Mazeika
Catcher
#58
Dodgers reassign three to minor league camp
David Freitas
Catcher
#31
Dodgers sign David Freitas to minors contract
David Freitas
Catcher
#31
Yankees release catcher David Freitas
Shelby Miller
LAD
Relief Pitcher
#18
Yankees reassign Shelby Miller to Triple-A
Ben Rortvedt
NYY
Catcher
#38
Ben Rortvedt (oblique) unlikely for Opening Day
