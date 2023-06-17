Skip navigation
Report: Yankees agree to acquire All-Star closer David Bednar from Pirates for 3 prospects
The Yankees had been seeking more late-inning options for their bullpen, which entered Thursday with a 4.24 ERA.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pirates add Edgleen Perez in deal with Yankees
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Yordan Alvarez still a mystery, Blake Snell back soon?
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Suárez to Mariners, Durán to Phillies as MLB trade market heats up before Thursday’s deadline
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Wednesday deals shake up closer landscape ahead of trade deadline
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
MLB Trade Deadline: Mets bolster bullpen with Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers; roster impact, fantasy analysis
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
MLB Trade Deadline: Phillies acquire closer Jhoan Durán from Twins; roster impact and fantasy analysis
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Mariners add lefty reliever Caleb Ferguson in deal with Pirates for prospect
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
