Astros at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 5
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Royals at Red Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 5
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025: Odds, favorites and picks for playoff opener
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Texas 'pumped' about potential of Manning in 2025
Son's incredible journey to Spurs & PL legend
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Astros at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 5
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Royals at Red Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 5
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025: Odds, favorites and picks for playoff opener
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Texas 'pumped' about potential of Manning in 2025
Son's incredible journey to Spurs & PL legend
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
MLB
Houston Astros
Ethan Pecko
EP
Ethan
Pecko
Astros’ Isaac Paredes will rehab hamstring injury instead of undergoing season-ending surgery
Paredes sustained what Brown described as a “severe” right hamstring strain in a loss to the Seattle Mariners on July 19.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ethan Pecko
HOU
Starting Pitcher
Astros promote prospect Pecko to Triple-A
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Shohei Ohtani clings to top spot, Aaron Judge back up to No. 2
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Astros at Marlins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 4
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Logan Henderson is back, Andrew Vaughn is red hot
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Astros reliever Neris intentionally balks to advance runner from second, then shouts at Red Sox
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Byron Buxton looks to calm Twins’ clubhouse after deadline moves
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Post-trade deadline fallout and closer rankings
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
