MLB: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox
Astros at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 5
MLB: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox
Royals at Red Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 5
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025: Odds, favorites and picks for playoff opener

nbc_dps_archmanning_250805.jpg
Texas ‘pumped’ about potential of Manning in 2025
nbc_pl_sonpljourney_250805.jpg
Son’s incredible journey to Spurs & PL legend
nbc_pft_travis_250805.jpg
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBHouston AstrosEthan Pecko

Ethan
Pecko

MLB: Texas Rangers at Houston Astros
Astros’ Isaac Paredes will rehab hamstring injury instead of undergoing season-ending surgery
Paredes sustained what Brown described as a “severe” right hamstring strain in a loss to the Seattle Mariners on July 19.
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Shohei Ohtani clings to top spot, Aaron Judge back up to No. 2
Astros at Marlins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 4
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Logan Henderson is back, Andrew Vaughn is red hot
Astros reliever Neris intentionally balks to advance runner from second, then shouts at Red Sox
Byron Buxton looks to calm Twins’ clubhouse after deadline moves
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Post-trade deadline fallout and closer rankings