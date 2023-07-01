 Skip navigation
New Jersey Generals v Birmingham Stallions
USFL Championship Best Bets: Stallions vs Maulers
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Texas Rangers v Chicago White Sox
MLB Best Bets, July 1: Dylan Cease and the White Sox vs Athletics
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
MLB Oakland Athletics Freddy Tarnok

Freddy
Tarnok

MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday by the Toronto Blue Jays, who optioned catcher Tyler Heineman to Triple-A Buffalo.
  • Freddy_Tarnok_HS.jpg
    Freddy Tarnok
    OAK Starting Pitcher #62
    Freddy Tarnok (shoulder) set for rehab assignment
  • Freddy_Tarnok_HS.jpg
    Freddy Tarnok
    OAK Starting Pitcher #62
    Tarnok (shoulder) throws live BP on Saturday
  • Freddy_Tarnok_HS.jpg
    Freddy Tarnok
    OAK Starting Pitcher #62
    Athletics transfer Freddy Tarnok to 60-day IL
  • Freddy_Tarnok_HS.jpg
    Freddy Tarnok
    OAK Starting Pitcher #62
    Freddy Tarnok (shoulder) will not require surgery
  • Freddy_Tarnok_HS.jpg
    Freddy Tarnok
    OAK Starting Pitcher #62
    A’s place Freddy Tarnok on 15-day injured list
Royals owner John Sherman envisions new stadium by 2027 or 2028 season
Patrick: NYY’s German ‘wrong guy’ for perfect game
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
MLB Best Bets, June 28: Yankees vs Athletics, Lucas Giolito Props
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Blue Jays OF Springer reaches 2nd place on career list with 55th leadoff home run
Colt McCoy: You’ve got to be ready to play, and I don’t take that opportunity lightly