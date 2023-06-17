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Killorn, Sennecke get big goals in Ducks’ series-evening, 4-3 win over Golden Knights in Game 4
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Workman lives up to middle name with 1st career homer as Tigers top Royals 6-3 to stop skid
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Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks
Killorn, Sennecke get big goals in Ducks’ series-evening, 4-3 win over Golden Knights in Game 4
Detroit Tigers v. Kansas City Royals
Workman lives up to middle name with 1st career homer as Tigers top Royals 6-3 to stop skid
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens beat Sabres 6-2 to take a 2-1 lead in the second-round Eastern Conference series

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Wizards, Jazz, Bulls lead winners of draft lottery
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Harden, Cavs need urgency in Game 4 vs. Pistons
nbc_mlb_2mindetkc_260510.jpg
HLs: Tigers top Royals to snap five-game skid

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MLBDetroit TigersGage Workman

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01:59
HLs: Tigers top Royals to snap five-game skid
The Tigers used a three-run second inning and pinch-hit fireworks from an unlikely hero to take down the Royals on Sunday Night Baseball, avoiding the sweep and snapping a five-game losing streak at Kauffman Stadium.
Workman lives up to middle name with 1st career homer as Tigers top Royals 6-3 to stop skid
Tigers aim to ‘stay afloat’ after snapping skid
Workman reflects on path from AAA to first MLB HR
Workman blasts pinch-hit HR in first AB as a Tiger
Garcia drives in Caglianone to tie things up
Tigers tag Cameron for three runs in big second