 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Faith Kipyegon
Monaco, London Diamond Leagues on record watch, world champs previews; broadcast info
NASCAR Cup Series M&M's Fan Appreciation 400
NASCAR weekend schedule at Pocono Raceway
CJ Abrams
Abrams Ascending
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_vanaertleavingtdf_230720.jpg
van Aert leaves Tour de France to be with wife
nbc_edge_bte_bluejays_v2_230719.jpg
Surging Blue Jays good value for AL winner wager
nbc_edge_bte_dhenry_230719.jpg
Henry ‘completely’ mispriced in OPOY odds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Faith Kipyegon
Monaco, London Diamond Leagues on record watch, world champs previews; broadcast info
NASCAR Cup Series M&M's Fan Appreciation 400
NASCAR weekend schedule at Pocono Raceway
CJ Abrams
Abrams Ascending
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_vanaertleavingtdf_230720.jpg
van Aert leaves Tour de France to be with wife
nbc_edge_bte_bluejays_v2_230719.jpg
Surging Blue Jays good value for AL winner wager
nbc_edge_bte_dhenry_230719.jpg
Henry ‘completely’ mispriced in OPOY odds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo
MLBMLBGraham Spraker

Graham
Spraker

World Baseball Classic Pool D: Puerto Rico v Israel
U.S. routs Canada in WBC; Puerto Rico pitchers perfect
Mike Trout hit a three-run homer, Lance Lynn threw five impressive innings and the U.S. used a nine-run first to cruise past Canada 12-1 in the World Baseball Classic.
  • clanders1
    ,
  • clanders1
    ,
MLB experimenting with pearl white baseballs to rid sticky stuff problem
Oakland Athletics start process of applying to MLB for move to Las Vegas
Luis Robert Jr. and Pete Alonso lead the field for baseball’s Home Run Derby in Seattle
Yankees pitcher Cordero is suspended for the rest of the season under MLB’s domestic violence policy
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
Luis Arraez goes 5 for 5 and lifts average to .400 as the Marlins rout the Blue Jays 11-0