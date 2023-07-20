Skip navigation
Graham Spraker
GS
Graham
Spraker
U.S. routs Canada in WBC; Puerto Rico pitchers perfect
Mike Trout hit a three-run homer, Lance Lynn threw five impressive innings and the U.S. used a nine-run first to cruise past Canada 12-1 in the World Baseball Classic.
clanders1
,
clanders1
,
Graham Spraker
MLB
Relief Pitcher
Rays release RHP Graham Spraker
Graham Spraker
MLB
Relief Pitcher
Rays sign Graham Spraker to minor league contract
Graham Spraker
MLB
Relief Pitcher
Blue Jays release righty reliever Graham Spraker
Graham Spraker
MLB
Relief Pitcher
Graham Spraker named reliever of the year in AFL
MLB experimenting with pearl white baseballs to rid sticky stuff problem
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Oakland Athletics start process of applying to MLB for move to Las Vegas
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Luis Robert Jr. and Pete Alonso lead the field for baseball’s Home Run Derby in Seattle
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Yankees pitcher Cordero is suspended for the rest of the season under MLB’s domestic violence policy
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Luis Arraez goes 5 for 5 and lifts average to .400 as the Marlins rout the Blue Jays 11-0
