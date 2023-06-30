 Skip navigation
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Struggling Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah allows 11 runs in first minor league game
Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah was hit hard in his first game after returning to the minors.
    Joe Perez
    HOU 3rd Baseman #31
    Astros option Joe Perez to Triple-A Sugar Land
    Joe Perez
    HOU 3rd Baseman #31
    Joe Perez optioned to Double-A
    Joe Perez
    HOU 3rd Baseman #31
    Astros recall Joe Perez from Double-A on Friday
    Joe Perez
    HOU 3rd Baseman #31
    Astros option Joe Perez to Double-A on Sunday
    Joe Perez
    HOU 3rd Baseman #31
    Astros recall Joe Perez from Triple-A on Friday
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
India homers, Cincinnati Reds push winning streak to seven games with 10-3 win over Houston Astros
Rangers or Diamondbacks more poised for success?
Astros’ Lance McCullers to miss remainder of season following surgery
Abreu homers, drives in 3 as Astros hold off Guardians 6-4 following marathon series opener
Astros place slugger Yordan Alvarez on IL with sore oblique