MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
nbc_golf_dpbritishmastersrnd2_230630.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 2
nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBKansas City RoyalsJonathan Bowlan

Jonathan
Bowlan

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Terry Francona is back managing the Cleveland Guardians on Friday following a health scare that led to him being hospitalized in Kansas City and missing three games.
  • Jonathan-Bowlan.jpg
    Jonathan Bowlan
    KC Starting Pitcher #62
    Royals cut three prospects from camp on Friday
  • Daniel_Tillo.jpg
    Daniel Tillo
    Relief Pitcher #46
    Royals option Tillo, Bowlan and Webb to Double-A
  • Jonathan-Bowlan.jpg
    Jonathan Bowlan
    KC Starting Pitcher #62
    Royals add Jonathan Bowlan to 40-man roster
  • Jonathan-Bowlan.jpg
    Jonathan Bowlan
    KC Starting Pitcher #62
    Bowlan to undergo Tommy John elbow surgery
  • Jonathan-Bowlan.jpg
    Jonathan Bowlan
    KC Starting Pitcher #62
    Bowlan impresses with 10 strikeouts for Travelers
Royals owner John Sherman envisions new stadium by 2027 or 2028 season
Terry Francona returns but will not manage Guardians against Royals
MLB Best Bets, June 29: Royals vs Guardians, Taijuan Walker Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized after feeling ill before game against Royals
Taylor might be worth adding in deeper leagues
Ohtani, Trout homer to lead Angels past Royals 5-2