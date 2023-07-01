 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

MLBJordan Luplow

Jordan
Luplow

Arizona Diamondbacks v Atlanta Braves
Austin Riley’s hot bat, Wright’s 13th win lead Braves past D-backs
Austin Riley is scorching hot and pleased that he’s helping the Atlanta Braves maintain striking distance lead in the NL East.
  • unnamed.jpg
    Jordan Luplow
    Left Fielder #7
    Blue Jays outright Jordan Luplow to Triple-A
  • unnamed.jpg
    Jordan Luplow
    Left Fielder #7
    Blue Jays option Jordan Luplow to Triple-A Buffalo
  • unnamed.jpg
    Jordan Luplow
    Left Fielder #7
    Blue Jays recall Jordan Luplow from Triple-A
  • unnamed.jpg
    Jordan Luplow
    Left Fielder #7
    Blue Jays claim OF Jordan Luplow off waivers
  • unnamed.jpg
    Jordan Luplow
    Left Fielder #7
    Braves designate Jordan Luplow for assignment