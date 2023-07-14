Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Novak Djokovic into Wimbledon final, breaks Grand Slam finals record
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
2023 Tour de France Standings
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
MLB
Date
MLB
Miami Marlins
Jose Fernandez
Jose
Fernandez
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Cubs-Rangers highlight opening day matchups on March 28 as MLB announces 2024 schedule
The Chicago Cubs will be at Texas in the only interleague matchup on Major League Baseball’s traditional opening day on March 28 in the second season of the balanced schedule.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jose Fernandez
MIA
Starting Pitcher
#16
Marlins’ Hernandez could make ML debut in ’13
Jose Fernandez
MIA
Starting Pitcher
#16
Jose Fernandez wins second straight
Jose Fernandez
MIA
Starting Pitcher
#16
Fernandez strong in no-decision loss to Phils
Jose Fernandez
MIA
Starting Pitcher
#16
Jose Fernandez goes seven scoreless in win
Jose Fernandez
MIA
Starting Pitcher
#16
Fernandez gives up one run in no-decision
Rockies’ Elias Díaz becomes unlikely All-Star MVP, 3 1/2 years after cut loose by Pirates
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
National crisis: American League out to extend All-Star Game dominance
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pittsburgh selects hard-throwing LSU pitcher Paul Skenes with top pick of amateur draft
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Marlins send rookie pitcher Eury Pérez back to minors, recall RHP Sean Reynolds
Marlins CF Jonathan Davis to have surgery on meniscus in right knee
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cardinals place Adam Wainwright, Andrew Knizner on injured list
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
