2025 MLB Home Run Derby LIVE: Results, updates, bracket, lineup, highlights

The Home Run Derby is tonight down at Truist Park in Atlanta as MLB All-Star week rages on. One of the most exciting nights in baseball’s calendar, this Derby is full of powerful contestants that are going to put on a great show.

When to watch: 8:00 PM EST

Where to watch: ESPN

Now, let’s meet the players who will be competing.

Cal Raleigh enters as the favorite behind his league-leading 38 home runs. The switch-hitting catcher has taken the league by storm this season and has put himself in position to compete with Aaron Judge for the AL MVP award.

Oneil Cruz enters the Derby with just 16 home runs on the season, but possesses the best raw power in all of baseball with the fastest bat speed and exit velocities that regular stretch towards 120 mph. He could take over this competition if he finds a groove.

James Wood has asserted himself as one of the league’s brightest young stars with 24 home runs at the break and the gaudy exit velocities to match that power production. Tonight could be his national coming out party.

Byron Buxton is enjoying his first fully healthy season in ages and has hit the furthest home run of any competing player at 479 feet.

While Cruz has the fastest bat speed in the league, 22-year-old phenom Junior Caminero is second and has already hit 23 home runs of his own in his first full season as a big leaguer. He could be a dark horse in this competition.

Matt Olson has replaced teammate Ronald Acuña Jr. in the field and should receive a boost from his home crowd in Atlanta.

Brent Rooker has quietly blossomed into one of the league’s best power hitters with 89 home runs since the start of the 2023 season, good for ninth-most in the league.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was the last player added to the field and packs a lot of punch for such a small player. Known for his huge personality and theatrics, Chisholm will certainly be fun to watch tonight.

