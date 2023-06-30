 Skip navigation
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
nbc_golf_dpbritishmastersrnd2_230630.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 2
nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin

Lucas
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s playing Austin Gomber’s outs prop versus the Detroit Tigers.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  • Vaughn Dalzell
MLB Best Bets, June 27: Mets vs Brewers, Kopech and Freeman Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  • Vaughn Dalzell
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Votto homers, hits 2-run single in return to Reds’ lineup after 10-month absence
Olson hits early grand slam, NL-leading Braves add three more homers for fifth straight victory
Is Nolan Jones’ offensive surge sustainable?
Consider Rockies’ Coco Montes in deeper leagues