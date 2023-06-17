 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Duke surges to No. 11 in AP Top 25 women’s poll with 15-game win streak; UConn-UCLA still 1-2
MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Red Sox acquire Caleb Durbin in trade with Brewers to address third base
NCAA Basketball: Oklahoma State at Arizona
Arizona holds No. 1 spot for 9th week in AP Top 25; Houston rises to No. 3, Kentucky returns at 25th

nbc_ffhh_rashidshaheed_260209.jpg
How Seahawks should attack offseason after SB win
nbc_ffhh_kennethwalkeriii_260209.jpg
Walker III powers Seattle offense to win SB MVP
nbc_ffhh_devonwitherspoon_260209.jpg
Maye was ‘running for his life’ in Super Bowl LX

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBAthletics Luis Burgos

Luis
Burgos

MLB: Kansas City Royals at Athletics
Athletics, All-Star shortstop Jacob Wilson agree to seven-year, $70 million contract
By signing him now, the A’s avoid salary arbitration after the 2027, 2028 and 2029 seasons. Wilson also would have been eligible for free agency after the 2030 World Series.
2026 Fantasy Baseball Third Base Rankings: José Ramírez, Junior Caminero lead top-heavy position
Fantasy Baseball Post-Hype Starting Pitchers: Can Bryce Miller, Reid Detmers provide value?
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Pirates add Marcell Ozuna to lineup, Yankees bringing back Paul Goldschmidt
2026 Fantasy Baseball First Base Rankings: Can you still trust Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson?
MLB Hot Stove Report: Framber Valdez stuns with Tigers deal, Eugenio Suárez, Brendan Donovan on move
Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Rankings 2026: Bryan Woo, Eury Pérez rise up in top 150 SP list