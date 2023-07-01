 Skip navigation
Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_seabournmoment_230630.jpg
Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2
nbc_golf_ussoehl_230630.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Nabil
Crismatt

MLB: New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics
11:04
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
  • Nabil Chrismatt Padres.jpg
    Nabil Crismatt
    MLB Relief Pitcher #74
    Nabil Crismatt elects free agency
  • Nabil Chrismatt Padres.jpg
    Nabil Crismatt
    MLB Relief Pitcher #74
    Padres designate RHP Nabil Crismatt for assignment
  • Nabil Chrismatt Padres.jpg
    Nabil Crismatt
    MLB Relief Pitcher #74
    Padres activate Nabil Crismatt from 15-day IL
  • Nabil Chrismatt Padres.jpg
    Nabil Crismatt
    MLB Relief Pitcher #74
    Nabil Crismatt (hip) gives up run in rehab
  • Nabil Chrismatt Padres.jpg
    Nabil Crismatt
    MLB Relief Pitcher #74
    Padres send struggling Crismatt to IL
Luis Arraez goes 5 for 5 and lifts average to .400 as the Marlins rout the Blue Jays 11-0
Rob Manfred suspects many pitchers are using banned sticky stuff
Mets’ Drew Smith suspended 10 games for banned sticky stuff during Subway Series
Mets reliever Drew Smith ejected from Subway Series game vs. Yankees for illegal substance
Luke Voit signs minor league contract with Mets after Brewers release
Daniel Murphy takes next step in comeback bid, joins Angels on minor league deal