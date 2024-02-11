 Skip navigation
A day after arbitration loss, Nick Gordon traded by Twins to Marlins for Steven Okert

  
Published February 11, 2024 05:31 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — A day after losing to Minnesota in salary arbitration, utilityman Nick Gordon was traded from the Twins to the Miami Marlins on Sunday for left-handed reliever Steven Okert.

Gordon, a 28-year-old outfielder, second baseman and shortstop, hit .185 last season with two homers and seven RBIs in 34 games, down from .272 with nine homers and 50 RBIs over 136 games in 2022.

He fractured his right shin when he fouled off a pitch from the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dylan Covey on May 17. Gordon was sidelined until Sept. 15, when he started a six-game rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A St. Paul.

He had a .250 batting average with 15 homers and 80 RBIs in three seasons with the Twins.

Gordon was awarded a $900,000 salary on Saturday rather than his request for $1.25 million. He is a half-brother of former Marlin Dee Strange-Gordon and a son of former All-Star pitcher Tom Gordon.
Okert was 3-2 with a 4.45 ERA in 64 relief appearances last year for the Marlins, striking out 73 and walking 24 in 58 2/3 innings while allowing nine home runs. The 32-year-old is 12-9 with a 3.70 ERA in six seasons with San Francisco (2016-18) and Miami (2021-23).

Okert agreed last month to a one-year contract for $1,062,500. He is eligible for free agency after the 2026 season, and Gordon is eligible after the 2027 season.