Angels two-way star Ohtani to skip next pitching start with arm fatigue

  
Published August 14, 2023 12:02 AM
Angels Shohei Ohtani arm fatigue

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 9: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on during the game against the San Francisco Giants at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 9, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

HOUSTON — Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will skip his next scheduled pitching start Wednesday at Texas after telling manager Phil Nevin he was feeling some arm fatigue.

Nevin said Sunday that Ohtani is not injured and will return to the rotation during a series at home against the Reds that begins Aug. 21.

“I’ve told you guys many times he knows his body better than anybody,” Nevin said. “I trust him when he talks about it. He’s assured me there’s no pain, there’s no injury. He’s got some regular arm fatigue that some go through at times. I trust him when he tells me this and he’ll be ready for his next time out.”

Nevin said Ohtani told him Saturday that he needed to take a start off. The right-hander will not take any time off as the team’s designated hitter.

“He feels good at the plate,” Nevin said. “He feels healthy swinging at bat. It’s just the (throwing) right now, he’s got some normal arm fatigue that happens at times.”

Ohtani is 10-5 with a 3.17 ERA in 22 starts this season. He is hitting .305 with an American League-leading 40 homers and 83 RBIs.