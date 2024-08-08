Angels vs. Yankees Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 8

It’s Thursday, August 8, and assuming they can avoid the rain, the Angels (50-64) and Yankees (68-47) will wrap up their 3-game series in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium.

The teams split a doubleheader yesterday. Luis Gil pitched five scoreless innings as the Yankees took the opener 5-2, but the Angels bounced back in the nightcap riding a Zach Neto grand slam to an 8-2 win.

The split dropped New York into a tie for 1st in the American League East with the Baltimore Orioles. The Los Angeles Angels remain in 4th in the American League West.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Angels vs. Yankees live today

● Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024

● Time: 7:05PM EST

● Site: Yankee Stadium

● City: New York, NY

● TV/Streaming: BSW, YES, MLBN

Game odds for Angels vs. Yankees

The latest odds as of Thursday morning:

● Money Line : Angels +230, Yankees -275

● Spread : Angels +1.5 (+110), Yankees -1.5 (-135)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Recent team stats for Angels vs. Yankees

● The Yankees are 8-2 in their last 10 games. They are 30-25 at Yankee Stadium. Their overall run differential for the season is now +118.

● Angels are 5-5 in their last 10 games. They are 24-29 on the road. Their overall run differential for the season is -93.

● Who’s Hot? Alex Verdugo was 3-9 (.333) is the doubleheader yesterday. He is 3-7 (.429) with 1 HR and 1 RBI in his career against probable Angels’ starter Tyler Anderson.

● Who’s Not! Giancarlo Stanton is just 1-11 (.091) against probable Angels’ starter Tyler Anderson

Probable starting pitchers for Los Angeles vs. New York

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 8): Tyler Anderson vs. Nestor Cortes

○ Yankees: Cortes (5-9, 4.16 ERA) has allowed 60 earned runs and 127 hits while striking out 122 over 129.2 innings

○ Angels: Anderson (8-10, 3.05 ERA) has allowed 46 earned runs and 108 hits while striking out 102 over 135.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Angels vs. Yankees on August 8, 2024

● The Yankees are 7-3 on the Run Line in their last 10 games

● The Yankees are 8-2 to the OVER in their last 10 games.

● The Angels have covered the Run Line in three of their last four games.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Angels vs. Yankees game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Angels vs. Yankees today:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is also recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards taking the Total OVER 8.5 runs

