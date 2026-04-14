Angels vs. Yankees prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 14

The New York Yankees (9-7) host the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (8-9) in Game 2 of their series tonight in the Bronx.



The stars showed out last night in an 11-10 Yankees’ series-opening win. The teams combined for 26 hits in the game. Mike Trout homered twice as did Aaron Judge as did Trent Grisham. New York jumped out to a 4-0 lead through four innings, but the Angels answered with four of their own in the third inning. Trout’s second homer of the night put the Angels up, 10-8, in the eighth, but Grisham’s second four-bagger with a man on tied it and the winning run scored on a wild pitch by Jordan Romano. The Yankees’ sixth pitcher on the night, Paul Blackburn, picked up the win. There were runs scored in every inning except the third in the game.

The win kept the Yankees in first in the American League East. The Angels remain in third in the American League West following the loss.

Tonight, Ryan Weathers (0-1, 2.81 ERA) takes the ball for the Yankees. He will be opposed by the Halos’ Reid Detmers (0-1, 4.60 ERA).

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Angels vs. Yankees

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, FanDuel Sports Network West, YES

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Yankees vs. Angels

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Angels (+153), Yankees (-186)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+113), Angels +1.5 (-136)

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Angels vs. Yankees

Pitching matchup for April 14:



Yankees: Ryan Weathers

Season Totals: 16.0 IP, 0-1, 2.81 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 18K, 5 BB

Ryan Weathers Season Totals: 16.0 IP, 0-1, 2.81 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 18K, 5 BB Angels: Reid Detmers

Season Totals: 15.2 IP, 0-1, 4.60 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 17K, 6 BB

Who can the Orioles depend on at bat? Eric Samulski warns against dropping Adley Rutschman from fantasy leagues after the catcher sustained a mild ankle injury, but the O's have more injury woes to contend with.

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees vs. Angels

Giancarlo Stanton picked up 2 hits last night and is now 3-17 over his last 6 games

picked up 2 hits last night and is now 3-17 over his last 6 games Jazz Chisholm Jr. has at least one hit in 3 straight games (3-14)

has at least one hit in 3 straight games (3-14) Cody Bellinger has at least one hit in 3 straight games (3-14)

has at least one hit in 3 straight games (3-14) Ben Rice has hit in 5 straight games (6-14)

has hit in 5 straight games (6-14) Jo Adell has hit in 3 straight (5-13) and in 8 of his last 9 games (14-30)

has hit in 3 straight (5-13) and in 8 of his last 9 games (14-30) Mike Trout is 5 for his last 12 and in the process has raised his average from .174-.224.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees vs. Angels

The Yankees are 8-8 on the Run Line this season

The Angels are 9-8 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 11 times in the Angels’ 17 games this season (11-6)

The OVER has cashed 7 times in Yankees’ 16 games (7-7-2)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Yankees vs. Angels

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Yankees and the Angels:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 9.0.

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