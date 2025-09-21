 Skip navigation
Angles star Mike Trout hits his 400th career home run in win over Rockies

  
Published September 20, 2025 11:12 PM

DENVER — A difficult season for Mike Trout and his Los Angeles Angels team came with a historical benchmark Saturday.

The three-time American League most valuable player and 11-time all-star hit his 400th career home run in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies.

The 485-foot solo shot to left center field off a 98-mph sinker from Rockies reliever Jaden Hill extended the Angels’ lead to 3-0 as the club tries to snap an eight-game losing streak.

The homer was the 10th-longest in famously hitter-friendly Coors Field history since the advent of Statcast in 2015.

He became the 59th player in MLB history with at least 400 home runs and the third player to reach the mark while in an Angels uniform, joining Dave Winfield and Vladimir Guerrero.

He reached 1,000 career RBIs in July with home run No. 397.

Trout, a career .294 hitter, is batting just .229 this season, though his 22 homers and 59 RBIs are his most in three years after he endured injury shortened seasons in 2023 and 2024.

Entering Saturday’s matchup, Trout had just one home run in his previous 36 games.